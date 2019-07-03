When opportunity knocked, Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante knew what it would cost for her to open the door. Following the provincial government’s urgent request for $800 million worth of federal money that it required to help Québec City pay for its new $3.3 billion dollar tramway project, Mayor Plante agreed to loan Québec City some of Montreal’s share of the federal government’s new federal infrastructure money if the province would – in turn – provide the financial support she needs for her own tramway project.
During last week’s press conference, Mayor Plante said that it’s a win-win deal, because “...as of this morning, we went from a single tramway deal that was in trouble to putting together two new tramway deals that will soon be on the ground.”
According to the provincial Treasury Board President Christian Dubé the breakthrough occurred when all three parties – including Mayor Plante – decided to agree on three basic principles. As Dubé put it, once the province was ready to proceed with the project, the city (Québec City) had to come up with a realistic financing proposal after which the federal government had to come in on the project in order to get off the planner’s table and on the street. Once Mayor Plante realized the deal depended upon her decision to lend Quebec City the money, she said “...OK, but what do you give me in return?”
The mayor considers Montreal’s new west-end tramway to be a suitable addition to the city’s already transit infrastructure even though Montreal’s experience with its old tramway system which ended in 1959 was not an agreeable one due to this city’s singularly inclement winters. The new line will make its way through both Lasalle and Lachine on its way to the city’s core, and the new infrastructure is also expected to provide a link to the city’s new REM (electric train) line that will eventually connect the island’s west-end suburbs to its downtown core.
