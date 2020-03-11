Twenty five years after former Montreal Mayor Pierre Bourque agreed that it would be a good idea to save the old NDG theatre, CDN/NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery’s administration is finally going ahead with a project to save the old Empress.
“NDG has been waiting a long time for something to be done with this old theatre,” said Mayor Montgomery. “As of today, the long intermission is over!”
During a brief press conference that took place in front of the derelict theatre, Montgomery announced that a $250 000 grant would be given to Montreal’s SHDM (Société d’Habitation de Montréal) in order to have the housing office proposals to restore and re-build the old theatre. Although there’s some expectation that the building will become a hub for assorted community and local cultural activities, the borough’s leadership also expects to include a housing plan that could offer up affordable housing for local artists along with ‘entry’ level condos for young families.
“We’re also looking at assorted commercial initiatives such as a micro-brewery or a wine bar on the ground floor to offset some of the cost of the project,” said Montgomery.
Considering how relations amid the borough’s leadership may have been affected by the conflict between Montgomery and Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante, Montgomery told her audience that “...we couldn’t have done this without Magda,” During a brief interview, CDN councillor Magda Popeanu told The Suburban that she was also pleased with the borough’s decision to go ahead with the project because of previous work the city’s SHDM did with the innovative Balmoral housing project in the city’s downtown core.
“These (the SHDM) are very serious people and they know what they’re doing,” said Popeanu as she discussed how housing opportunities could be incorporated into the Empress project.
Originally designed by architect Alcide Chaussé in the Egyptian revival style, the original Empress was built in 1927 after which it served as a Vaudeville theatre, a movie theatre and finally as a concert hall and repertory theatre before it was damaged by a slow-burning fire in 1992 after its owner had stripped all of the architecturally significant décor out of the building. Local residents convinced former City Mayor Pierre Bourque to buy the building in 1999 after which the borough took it over in 2011.
According to Mayor Montgomery, public consultations over the building’s future will be held sometime next April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.