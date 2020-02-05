During last night’s regular council meeting, tempers were visibly and audible frayed as CDN-NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery faced down her former colleagues over the Annalisa Harris affair.
“I demand Mayor Plante release the comptroller’s report,” said Montgomery as she continued to defend her attaché’s right to justice and due process.
As Montgomery will not accept the so-called ‘conclusions’ based upon little more than two anonymous accusations about so-called ‘psychological harassment’ in a report that nobody – including both the accused as well as Mayor Plante – has ever seen, Montgomery told the media “...that we need some transparency,” because she demands to see some kind of proof before she can make any kind of decision about Harris and her future as a borough employee.
During their own tense press conference that preceded the meeting, three of the borough’s five councillors (Loyola’s Christian Arsenault, NDG’s Peter McQueen and CDN’s Magda Popeanu) defended Mayor Plant’s decision to expel Ms. Montgomery from Projet Montréal because all three of the party’s councillors believe Montgomery’s intransigent position has effectively disrupted relations between the borough’s political leaders and its bureaucracy. However, all three mentioned that they accept the comptroller’s conclusions because they did not want to question his credibility.
“We are profoundly affected by Ms. Montgomery’s decision to reject the comptroller’s recommendations that put into question the credibility of the bureaucrats who helped him produce the report,” said Ms. Popeanu.”We also regret how Ms. Montgomery has decided to ignore the borough’s interests in order to turn this issue into a personal vendetta.”
But during her own press conference, Mayor Montgomery did not hide her anger as she challenged Mayor Plante to come up with the evidence that she needs to prove her case against Harris.
“In Canada, we have the rule of law where everyone has the right to a defense,” said the embattled mayor. “My chief of staff has not received that right.”
