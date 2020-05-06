CDN/NDG Mayor worried about borough’s food security

Located in a non-descript building in the northern end of the borough, Multicaf staff and volunteers are already beginning to deal with the "new hunger" that’s bound to define urban poverty over the next few months, if not the next few years.
“It’s serious, and I’m glad we were able to do something to help them out,” said CDN/NDG Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery. During last month’s regular (on-line) council meeting, both the mayor and her councillors set regular borough politics aside when they voted to approve funding worth $200,000 for 15 different community organizations who stepped up to help fight the COVID– 19 pandemic.
“These people needed help, and they needed it right away,” she said. “I was pleased to see how everybody pulled together to see this get done in record time.”
As Montgomery is a regular volunteer at the Multicaf food bank, she is well aware of how food security for thousands of people was affected ever since the Legault administration closed down the province six weeks ago. According to André Corbeil, a Multicaf coordinator, “we were serving 1,200 people in our cafeteria per week. Now we deliver food to over 7,000 homes per week.”
Aside from all the new equipment they had to buy in order to make their deliveries, Corbeil has already added an evening shift to make up and deliver 10,000 meals and 2,000 emergency food baskets per week. When asked about the sudden (and extreme) rise in demand for food within the community, both Corbeil and Montgomery said that a lot of marginal work, (house-cleaning, personal care and various service jobs) done for cash disappeared within days after the government closed down the economy.
“From one day to the next, these people had no work, and that’s it,” he said. “There’s no more money, and for a lot of these people, especially if they have children, it doesn’t take long before there’s no more food.”
While it was difficult to imagine seeing any of the borough’s former mayors wearing a hairnet and an apron while peeling potatoes for Multicaf Chef Christophe Geffray’s ‘Riz à l’Indienne, Montgomery said that she enjoyed the work, and “something good may come out of this.”
“Every day, we’re seeing more and more people showing up because they want to do something to help these people get things done,” said the Mayor. “People are beginning to understand that community is more than just a word, and they’re doing something about it.”
