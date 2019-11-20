During the CDN/NDG borough’s last regular council meeting, Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery announced that the borough will support and finance a new “Snow Brigade” to help local residents with assorted mobility problems clear freshly fallen snow off their walks, access ramps and balconies.
According to borough officials, the program will be managed by NDG’s Carrefour Emploie-Jeunesse (CJE), which will send young people aged 16 to 35 out to help eligible and elderly residents clear the snow off their stairs and balconies.
To take advantage of the borough’s new service, the local CLSC will provide eligible residents with the necessary documentation for CJE managers who will then provide them with the Snow Brigade’s services.
As the entire program is expected to cost little more than $20,000 over the winter, the borough agreed to match the central city’s $10,000 subsidy to provide the program with the matching funds it needs to keep borough walkways safe and clean for the elderly and others who may need the borough’s help to clear the snow off their stairs and walkways over the next few months.
