The Food and Drug Administration in Washington,DC has just issued an emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for use against Covid19. The agency allowed for the drugs to be donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible. The US Department of Health and Human Services announced that Sandoz has donated 30 million doses of hydro-chloroquine to the stockpile and Bayer donated 1 million doses of chloroquine.This is a developing story. More details to follow

