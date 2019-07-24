Bill #21 passes Superior Court’s scrutiny

According to last week’s Superior Court decision in which Judge Michel Yergeau refused to suspend Bill 21 because it would be “...an exceptional measure,” the judge ruled that the government’s new law was presumed to have been “...presented, debated, and adopted for the benefit and well-being of the community as a whole.”
Plaintiffs included both the Canadian Civil Liberties Association as well as the National Council of Canadian Muslims and Ishrak Nourel Hak – a single education student at l’Université de Montréal who believes the new law will prevent her from becoming a primary school teacher because she insists upon wearing a hijab in public.
Aside from the outcry that occurred when the CAQ administration imposed closure in order to force its new bill through the National Assembly, plaintiffs described Bill 21 as being “...explicitly discriminatory” and “...unconstitutional.” The new bill presently prevents civil servants in positions of authority – including certain legislative officials, judges, police, prison guards, and public school teachers, from wearing any kind of religious garb or symbol while carrying out their duties. Opponents believe that the new law will affect mostly Muslim women – some of whom insist upon wearing their hijab as a matter of personal choice. Although a ‘grandfather ‘ clause protects employees who are already working within the system, the plaintiffs still believe the issue deserves a far more serious debate.
As Judge Yergeau put it, “...no matter how noble the intention behind the process,” defeating this law in the name of individual interest must be considered as a “...demand to be decided on merit, and not on a preliminary basis.”
Following the CAQ administration’s announcement that they were pleased with the recent decision, Minister Simon Jolin-Barette announced that the government would apply the law such as passed in Québec’s National Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.