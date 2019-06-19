Atwater Library to get its new elevator

Within the next few weeks, work will finally begin on the Atwater Library’s new elevator. During a recent visit, Public Service Minister Carla Qualtrough announced that the Canadian government will provide a total of $608 000 for the library’s accessibility project. As the government’s subsidy will cover up to two thirds of the sum required to build the new elevator, the library is also grateful for what the Eric T. Webster Foundation will provide to help the library pay for the new elevator.
“This is a dream come true” said veteran library director Lynn Verge. “We’re thrilled at the prospect of being able to serve comfortably the many people who now struggle with our long steep stairs , and we’re relieved that we will finally be able to offer access to those people with more serious physical disabilities.”
Already known as a cultural oasis located deep within the city’s downtown core, Verge has overseen the growth of several community programs that continue to define the library’s mission to “...foster learning and contribute to the development of the Montreal community.” However, as the library’s assorted community lecture programs continued to draw a growing crowd, both Verge and the rest of the library’s directors were also aware of the demographic curve that transformed the library’s stairs into a tiresome challenge for many of the library’s older members.
As both a writer and a long-time member of the Québec Writer’s Federation who have their offices located on the library’s second floor, Derek Webster began to notice what the century – old stairs meant for the seniors who had to use them. As he could appreciate the library’s mission and what the stairs meant for mobility – challenged seniors, he was the right man in the right place when he convinced the family trust (named after his grand-father) to help out the library.
