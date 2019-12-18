Late last week, Québec’s Court of Appeals rejected a request to suspend several articles pertaining to Bill 21 – Québec’s secular state law. According to the court’s majority decision, Bill 21 must remain in place until all of its judicial challenges make their way through the courts up until such time when they will (inevitably) be heard in Canada’s Supreme Court.
While all three of the court’s judges agreed that the law overtly violates the fundamental rights and freedom of a significant number of people – especially Muslim women – the law must remain in place because it includes and relies upon the Canadian Charter’s ‘notwithstanding‘ clause for its own legal protection.
As Justice Robert Mainville put it in his own opinion, “...given the use of the notwithstanding provision, it does not appear legally possible at this preliminary stage to suspend the law.”
However, and even as she agreed with Justice Mainville’s majority opinion, Justice Dominique Bélanger singled out Muslim women when she wrote that “...it’s apparent that their fundamental rights are being violated.” Following her own reference to the fact that the ‘notwithstanding ‘clause was deliberately incorporated into the law and used to override the nation’s ‘Rights and Freedoms’ Charter, she wrote that the court was forced to “...abandon to their fate women graduates who are willing to work and who – for the sole reason that they wear the veil – have been denied access to a job for which they hold all the skills.”
Even as all three judges believe that invoking the charter’s notwithstanding clause is “...no trivial matter,” Chief Justice Nicole Duval-Hesler’s dissenting opinion strikes a harsh chord when she reminds the court that it’s hard to believe how allowing a few more women who choose to wear their hijab while they practise their profession “...will unduly affect the province’s collective interest.”
Following the court’s verdict, Québec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel said that “...she was satisfied with the court’s decision,” and that the government will continue to preserve and protect all of Québec’s laws – including those recently passed by the Legault administration in Québec’s National Assembly.
However, David Lametti, Canada’s federal Justice Minister – said that the federal government will continue to monitor the law’s progress through the courts right up to the moment when it will inevitably end up in Canada’s Supreme Court.
“Nothing’s changed,” he said during a recent press scrum outside of his Ottawa office after which he reminded the media that “...it’s not up to the government to tell its citizens what they can wear – or not wear – to work.”
