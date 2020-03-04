Air Canada extended the cancellation of its flight services Canada wide to Beijing and Shanghai until April 10th and to Hong-Kong from Toronto until April 30th. The company stopped sending flights to mainland China as of February when the public advisory cautioning travellers to avoid non-essential travel due to the coronavirus outbreak was issued by the federal government on January 29.
Air Canada’s typical non-stop flight schedule to Hong Kong normally includes fourteen flights per week; seven from Toronto and seven from Vancouver. Direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai normally depart multiple times weekly from Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver international airports.
Flights to Taiwan currently remain in effect.
Air Canada will adjust its flight grounding procedure put in place as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in collaboration with health authorities as they progressively examine public risks associated with travel. A public memo issued by the company reads “Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.”
Refund request forms are available on Air Canada’s website for travellers who have already booked their flights.
