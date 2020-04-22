ISRAEL BONDS GETS FAUDA FIX: Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff spoke to over 150 Israel Bonds New Leadership fans of the hit Israeli television series via Zoom recently, sharing not only secrets behind the global sensation but also the process leading to its creation. Issacharoff and co-creator Lior Raz both served in the same elite undercover unit in the Israel Defense Forces. Later, while reuniting during reserve duty, they discussed projects they were contemplating, which ultimately led to their collaboration on Fauda.
Issacharoff described his IDF service as “a precious moment,” noting that Fauda story lines were rooted in his army experience and based on real events and people, ranging from Israeli personalities to Hamas terrorists. Season 3 of Fauda is now streaming on Netflix. Issacharoff was in Montreal a year ago for an event hosted by the Canadian Friends of Ben Gurion University. Raz has been here twice since the series went on the air. This global program with Assacharoff was held under Israel Bonds New Leadership auspices. For information on Israel Bonds activities in Montreal, and investing in Israel bonds, contact Gilda Abdulezer at 514-482-0427 ext. 361 or by email at Gilda.Abdulezer@israelbonds.ca
THE CIJR: The Canadian Institute for Jewish Research is an independent and internationally-known academic think-tank based in Montreal and Toronto. Its research focuses mainly on Israel, Jewish and Middle Eastern issues and seeks to affect the student public as well as the media and government. It was founded by Professor Frederick Krantz more than three decades ago. Its Isranet newsletter is must reading on issues related to the Middle East.
Jack Kincler, Chairman of the National Board, recently addressed readers. “I returned from Israel the day after the third elections that took place on March 2,” he shared. “I witnessed first-hand how passionate Israelis are about politics in their country. Pundits, including myself, expected another electoral deadlock. However, with the pandemic omnipresent, political negotiations about forming an emergency unity government have thankfully come to pass.”
Kincler explained that before the lockdown, the CIJR was busy redesigning its website, planning new seminars and colloquiums, and cataloging its extensive research library (a comprehensive collection of books, pamphlets, and journals — reference and non-reference, some quite old and/or rare–on Israel, the Middle East, Jewish history and Jewish-world issues, including anti-Semitism, Holocaust, and demography). Scholars, researchers, and the general public are welcome to use CIJR’s library and research facilities. You can subscribe to the newsletter via their website.
REMEMBERING SOLLY LEVY: Elias Levy, who spent the past 29 years writing for the Canadian Jewish News until its closure two weeks ago, wrote a nice tribute on Facebook about Solly Levy (no relation). He passed away last week in Toronto. Described as a very dedicated educator and passionate cultural creator, he was considered one of the most fervent ambassadors of the culture in Quebec and Canada. During his long career as a teacher at the Académie De Roberval in Montreal, he gave his many students a passion for the French language and a love for the theatre. Famous comedian Gad Elmaleh took his first steps on an artistic stage in 1992 under the direction of Solly Levy. In 2001, the prestigious French magazine L' Express designated Solly Levy as one of the "100 personalities that make Quebec move." In 2008, in the documentary film, The Jews of Quebec: A Story to Tell, Solly Levy performed the role of Haim, an old Jewish antique dealer who tells a young Quebecer about the 400th anniversary of the history of the Jewish community of Quebec. In 2014, he was one of the leading speakers of the International Conference on Jewish-Spanish languages organized by the EURESCO- United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organization in Paris.
