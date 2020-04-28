Montrealers remember Israel's fallen virtually

Numerous members of the Montreal community took part in the annual Federation CJA-Israeli consulate's Yom Hazikaron ceremony to remember Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.
This year's ceremony was held virtually on Federation CJA's Facebook page, because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Israeli Consul-General David Levy pointed out that Israel's soldiers are on the front lines of the current pandemic, "continuing to ensure the safety and security of our people."
Levy added that while people could not gather together this year, "I can assure you that as the sirens [signalling the start of Yom Hazikaron] echoed throughout Israel, the overwhelming feelings of pain, love and pride united the hearts and souls of every Israeli."
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, said the community "remembers and mourns the lives lost... the men, women, children, the fathers, mothers, the brothers and sisters who laid down their lives so that we, the Jewish people, can live freely whether in Israel or in the diaspora. These lives were not lost in vain."
Cantor Daniel Benlolo of the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue sang, and Herbert Friedberg, father of Yehoshua (Jason) Friedberg — who joined the IDF and was killed by terrorists in 1993 during the Jewish holiday of Purim — recited Kaddish. This was followed by a video tribute to Jason. Orly Argaman remembered her sister Sgt. Ofra Cohen, who served in the Israeli Defence Forces' Intelligence Unit and was killed in 1975, on her 20th birthday. Photos of Israel's fallen were also shown.
Rabba Rachel Kohl Finegold of Congregation Shaar Hashomayim reflected on Israel's struggles over the years.
"Israel's scars are our own," she said.
Dylan Garber, son of business leader Mitch Garber, said his experiences as a lone soldier in Israel reinforced how Israelis and Jews around the world are one family.
Rabbi Reuben Poupko of Côte St. Luc's Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue said the modern State of Israel is "nothing short of a miracle, a miracle created by God and men, a miracle which has radically altered the Jewish condition.
"I'm standing in a synagogue as I speak these words, and I wanted to remind us all that this synagogue, like every synagogue, would not exist today were it not for the creation of the State of Israel," he added. "After World War II, we were a broken and shattered people, and it was only the miraculous creation of Israel, forged through the heroism of Israeli soldiers, that completely restored Jewish hope, pride and dignity."
"The State of Israel restored us all."
