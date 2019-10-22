Melany Of MList: More ways to save money at the grocery store

Everyone wants to save a few bucks on groceries, and it's no wonder - Statistics Canada reports that the average Canadian household spends $241 per person on food each month. So here are some more wats to save money at the grocery store.
Check the per price unit. Every price tag at the grocery store (including pharamacies and some department stores) includes a per unit price, meaning you don't have to stand in the toilet paper aisle with a calculator trying to figure out if you're getting a bargain. When you compare per unit prices, you'll start to get a better sense of whether a sale is really worth it or not.
Buy day-old. Depending on what you need the groceries for, day-old can be much cheaper than fresh and just as good in certain recipes. For example, day-old bread is ideal for French toast, breadcrumbs, and fillers in burgers and meatloaf, and older produce that may be over-rippened or bruised can still be perfectly fine in stews, soups, breads (like banana bread), and more.
Buy the store brand. Sometimes, the store-brand version of a product is just as tasty as the name brand... and it can be substantially less money. Try a few store-brand versions of your favourite foods and you'll likely be pleasantly surprised to discover that many taste just as good as your expensive name-brands (or even better!).
Use coupons. Stop throwing flyers from newspapers and publi-sacs away and start clipping. Just a couple of coupons can help you save quite a few dollars.
Buy local. Local produce and baked goods can be substantially less money than their pricier (imported) counterparts. Hit up the mom-and-pop bakery in your neighbourhood or the local fruit and veggie market - you'll not only leave with more money in your pocket, but you'll be supporting your fellow baker, farmer, etc.
Use your MList Card. We have a number of food vendors on our MList Card, where you can save as much as 15% on purchases. Get your 2020 Card today!
