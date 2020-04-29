Our pets are extended members of our families – they provide us with comfort, security and companionship. And in this time of uncertainty, we want to protect them as much as possible. The Suburban spoke with veterinarian Dr. Enid Stiles of Hôpital Vétérinaire Sherwood Park in Beaconsfield and asked her some important questions about animals and COVID-19, how to keep them safe, and how to protect ourselves.
The Suburban: Do animals pick up on stress and worry during a time like this?
Dr. Enid Stiles: Our pets are very in-tune with our emotions, but they are also excellent at helping us feel better, too. The most important thing to help reduce the stress your pet may be feeling is to try and keep your routine as much as possible. Of course, many people are staying home, which is not routine, and this is a huge change for your pet. However, keep regular times for walks, when you feed them and when you would usually give them love and cuddles. Keep doing that as you were. They are often used to being left for hours a day, and perhaps allowing them to have their “alone” time is the best medicine.
The Suburban: Pet owners are home with their pets a lot more right now. How does this influence the mood of the house and your pet’s demeanour?
Dr. Stiles: I think most pets are happy to have people home — it’s more attention, more love and more walks. But sometimes they also just want to be by themselves, too. Remember: You do not need to take your dog out for every walk you do during the day. And if walks are hard on them physically (they are old, have a condition that makes it difficult, they’re overweight or not in shape), this is not the time to do the two-hour walk. They need to gradually work up to these longer walks as we do.
The Suburban: How can a pet help to ease the stress and worry during the pandemic?
Dr. Stiles: Pets are very important for our wellbeing. They help us keep routine, as well as find love and physical connection that we are lacking at this time. Keep them healthy and safe. This is a big change for some of them, too.
The Suburban: Does an animal also need to self-isolate or can they interact with other animals from other homes?
Dr. Stiles: In general, we are asking people to self-isolate their pets. Cats should stay inside, while dogs should not be playing with other dogs and should always be on a leash or in your yard. Do not let other people pet your dog or cat.
The Suburban: Can someone “catch” the coronavirus from an animal?
Dr. Stiles: We believe that fur is not a great surface for holding onto the virus, however there is very little data on this, so we are asking people to be careful. At this time, it seems to be very unlikely, if not impossible, to get COVID-19 directly from a pet, meaning if your pet happens to have the virus, it should not be able to transmit to a person. Direct transmission still appears to be almost exclusively from person to person.
However, there have been some cases now of pets — and even a tiger — that have become infected from a human they were living with or being cared for by. Some animals, especially cats, will show symptoms, but again, this seems to be very rare. If you test positive for COVID-19, we are asking that you quarantine yourself from your pet. Keep them separate from you in your home or have someone else look after them. If you have no one to help and you are COVID-19 positive, then simply use the same principles you would with a person you would come into contact with. Wash your hands, wear a mask when near them, and try and keep two metres apart as much as possible.
The Suburban: What advice do you have for concerned pet owners right now?
Dr. Stiles: We do not want people to worry unnecessarily about their pets getting COVID19. We know the importance pets play in our homes for our own mental and physical health. Keep them safe, keep them happy, give them love as you can, and call your vet if you need help. We are there to help and, as essential workers, we will be there for you and your pet if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.