National Pet Fire Safety Day is July 15: Consider your furry friends when preparing for fire emergencies

National Pet Fire Safety Day is July 15, serving as a reminder to consider your furry friends when preparing for unexpected fire emergencies. According to the Red Cross, an estimated 500,000 pets are affected annually by fires. Additionally, nearly 1,000 home fires each year are accidentally started by pets. In order to protect your pets and home from fur-ocious flames, First Alert offers the below tips.
- Don’t burn candles unattended. Pets are curious but certainly not cautious. Wagging tails and pawing kitties can haphazardly knock over candles. To help prevent fire incidents, consider flameless candles for added ambiance.
- When away, use a pet gate to keep your furry friends in the main living area for easy rescue in the case of an emergency.
- Have a plan in place when you are home. Know which family members will be responsible for each pet.
- Have leashes and collars stored near the entrance of your home so you can grab them on your way out the door during an evacuation.
- Alarm your home. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that smoke alarms be installed on every level of the home, inside every bedroom and in the main corridor outside each bedroom area. All alarms should be tested once a month and alarm batteries should be replaced every six months.
