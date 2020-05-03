Family-run Quebec company provides support for the community amid COVID-19 crisis

While many are going through particularly difficult times in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Mondou announced in an April 15 statement that it has decided to give back to the community by donating $110,000 in products and gift cards to Moisson Montréal and to animal shelters. Through this initiative, Mondou wants to help pet owners in need, so as to prevent them from having to abandon their pet because of financial hardship.
“Given the current context, it was only natural for Mondou to continue to be socially involved and to play an active role in a mutual aid movement aimed at helping those most in need,” stated Martin Deschênes, Mondou’s general manager. “Mondou is a Quebec family-owned company that has been caring for the well-being of animals as well as that of its customers and community for more than 80 years. Thanks to our collective effort and, especially to the dedicated work of the wonderful volunteers at Moisson Montréal and at animal shelters, we are convinced that soon it’s going to be OK.”
Moisson Montréal
In an effort to help pet owners directly affected by the current situation, Mondou will donate canned cat and dog food, as well as cat litter to Moisson Montréal. The organization will then distribute the products in several Quebec food banks. Upon completion of this initiative, 5,000 families will have benefited from this assistance.
Shelters for abandoned animals
Many families currently have no other choice but to turn to various shelters in order to feed their pet. To help prevent an increase in the number of abandoned animals, Mondou will give away 2,100 gift cards valued at $30 each to a dozen partner shelters that in turn will help these families in need.
Causes at the very heart of Mondou’s mission
Since it was founded in 1938, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its popular Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation which raised $1.6 M in 5 years, the Quebec-based, family-run company has been holding a fundraising campaign to assist animal shelters for the past two years. To date, the campaign has raised more than $281,000. Each year, Mondou also donates one million dollars’ worth of food to a number of shelters across the province, which represents 12,000 kg per month.
Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Québec- based family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds.
