Ever dreamed of going on a real-life treasure hunt? Then you could sign up to take part in Goldrush Canada, an event taking place coast to coast in six cities (and a seventh surprise city) where participants use a map and follow clues that will ultimately lead to an $80,000 prize. It’s happening in our fair city on August 17. Yep, there’s $80,000 buried right now somewhere on the island of Montreal.
Want a little teaser? Check out the short trailer ( https://tinyurl.com/y6yu5dbn) and watch as the murder mystery unfurls — how a boss was murdered and how his money has been stolen and hidden.
“This is an interactive concept where those who want to participate purchase a treasure hunt map and check out a film that shows them the crime scene and gives them the first set of clues,” explained organizer Trevor Watson. “The morning of the event, at 9 a.m., those who have reserved a map will get it emailed to them, and they must then decode the map using the clues from the film. With their decoded map, they’re then off on a journey of a lifetime, rushing all through the city completing and solving different interactive puzzles. It’s like an escape room spread right across the whole city of Montreal that will ultimately lead one person or team to the last step — an $80,000 cash prize that’s been buried.”
The storyline is different in each location and involves a lot of the history and heritage of each city. The hunts were created by producers who own some of the most popular escape rooms in the country. The treasure hunt map is $29, or you can get a map with six bonus clues for $49 that will help decode the map faster. And the teaser trailer on the website features all Montreal actors and was shot right here as well. “We’ve been planning and preparing for this for three years,” Watson, an Edmonton resident, explained.
The treasure hunt makes its way to Montreal August 17. For more information visit www.goldrushcanada.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.