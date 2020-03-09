WIWC to host the first West Island Women’s Forum Mar. 21

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, the West Island Women’s Centre will host the first West Island Women’s Forum which will expand on how the West
Island Women’s Centre (WIWC) marks International Women’s Day.
The Forum will deliver speakers and content that are relevant to women from across the island of Montreal. Whether participants are an entrepreneur, in the middle of their career, taking care of loved ones, participating in the digital world, or wanting to become more involved in their community, this Forum will cover a wide range of relevant and useful topics.
The topics have been identified as key areas of interest for women in our community:
- Women Entrepreneurs: Bringing your ideas to life
- Protecting yourself online: Staying safe in a digital world
- Finding the support that you need as a caregiver for a senior
- Supporting women in the West Island: Services that strengthen our community
- Going beyond your comfort zone: Tips and tricks to improve your business skills
- Navigating the world of social media: How to build an online community
- Finding the strength to continue being strong: Caregivers of children with challenging needs
- Social Engagement: How to use the power of play for resilience and recovery
Over the past 45 years, women from across the West Island and often from the surrounding Montreal area, have become members and taken part in WIWC programming. In 2018-2019, the Women’s Centre’s membership reached an all-time high of 747 members. The increasing
number of members demonstrates the valuable service that the Centre provides for women within the West Island community.
The West Island Women’s Forum is an extension of WIWC’s programming. The focus will be on exploring the importance of securing support during each stage of life of women; addressing the needs to skills and personal development for women; and providing educational and social opportunities for women to learn and network.
The registration cost is $25, which includes lunch, speeches, and two sessions. The Forum will be held from 12 to 4pm on Saturday, March 21 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Pointe-Claire. For more information visit https://wiwc.ca/west-island-womens-forum/
—West Island Women's Centre
