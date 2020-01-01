Why travel insurance is a must

I have been all around (and back) as an event planner, and many travellers ask me whether I am in favour of getting travel insurance – and my answer is always the same: “yes”! While many Canadians think that our healthcare system will cover them while they are outside the country, they are mistaken. In fact, most provinces have extremely limited benefits when it comes to paying for health services in other countries, so getting additional coverage is highly recommended.
Some globetrotters have out-of-country health coverage that is provided through their place of business, but others, like those who are unemployed or self-employed, will need to visit a travel agent or their local bank to purchase short- or long-term plans. The policy will depend on how long they will be away from Canada and how in-depth they want their coverage to be. The most important thing to remember when getting out-of-country healthcare is to thoroughly review the coverage plan, including the fine print. Most travel insurance should include health, life and disability coverage, as these will help you avoid any large expenses. Ensure that deductible costs are clearly explained, and that your coverage has provisions for:
Pre-existing medical conditions
Medical evacuations
Costs of a medical escort
Again: Make sure to always verify the coverage.
Given I travel so much, I also get asked how much travel insurance costs. In general, the rule of thumb I use is: A plan should cost approximately 4%-10% of your total pre-paid, non-refundable trip. So, for example, if your trip’s total cost is $5,000, travel insurance policies available to you will likely range in price from $250-$500. Of course, this will depend on the conditions/variables, as well as the duration of your vacation.
It is best to purchase additional travel coverage in advance of your travels, but if you need to leave town last-minute, you can buy insurance right up until the day before you leave.
In addition to health coverage, there are other types of insurances out there that can protect you while travelling. For instance, you can get insurance against things like theft, which is a protection plan that has become very popular amongst travellers. There is also coverage for flight and hotel cancellations, lost luggage costs, and vehicle accidentals.
If you have multiple trips coming up, you can buy insurance for your next vacation in advance. Or you can call to extend your coverage while you are still travelling.
No one plans on getting sick or hurt, or having some other unforeseen travel emergency, but unfortunately, these things do happen. Which is why it’s better to be prepared for it than not. Travel insurance is the best way to expect the unexpected, and to be proactive in handling any challenges that are thrown your way. Add it to your vacation to-do list today.
