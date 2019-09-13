Voiles Holding Its First Pirate Festival for the Entire Family

This fall, Voiles en Voiles theme park is launching its very first Pirate Festival in the Old Port of Montreal. On the occasion, Voiles en Voiles will transform to offer new activities, fun times, trials, prizes to win, surprises and much more. Every weekend from September 14 to October 14, the park will come alive to the beat of the different activities offered, inviting participants to enjoy themselves alongside our band of pirates and explorers all the while experiencing everything the theme park normally has to offer.
During the festivities, visitors will be invited to participate in the Pirate Academy, a series of activities including classes to learn how to speak like a real pirate taught by pirate Flora Bunny and sword fighting classes taught by no other than Pirate Captain John Du Bois.
Adventurers will also be able to take part in the “Pirathalon”, a series of fun trials that will put the dexterity of participants to the test on the aerial courses and climbing wall. All children 14 years of age and under who are successful in completing the different trials will receive a free ticket for their next visit to Voiles en Voiles.
Artistic apprentice pirates will not be left out. They will be able to join in on a colouring workshop and a do-it-yourself workshop. On top of all of this, a makeup station will be set up for the pleasure of all.
All of the normal activities offered at the theme park will also be available during the festivities. Because of this, participants will be able to experience the famous aerial courses inspired by the universe of 18th-century pirate ships and royal galleons that have given Voiles en Voiles its name. A total of 10 aerial obstacle courses await visitors, with varying difficulty levels depending on your comfort level and how much you like adventure and strong sensations.
Since the spring, visitors to Voiles en Voiles theme park have been able to enjoy an immersive XD movie experience in collaboration with Triotech. Spectators at the Pirate Movie Theatre are transported into the heart of the action through moving seats that follow the action on screen and visual and sensory effects that amplify the realism of the experience.
Visitors can also participate in archery with targets as well as face off against one another in an archery tag arena with completely safe foam arrows. Filled with unique obstacles to hide behind, this entertaining game lets both families and friends face each other in a fun battle with a competitive touch
Also available at the site is a classic merry-go-round as well as giant thematic inflatable games exclusive to the site.
—Voiles en Voiles
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.