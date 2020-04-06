Two VIA Rail employees in Montréal test positive for COVID-19

On Saturday April 4, VIA Rail Canada was informed that two of its Montréal employees had tested positive for COVID-19. One was working on board trains in the Québec City-Windsor corridor and the other was working at the ticket office at Central station in Montréal.
“These employees have not been at work since March 15 and March 22. They started to develop symptoms while they were at home,” said VIA Rail in a statement. It continued:
“As the health and safety of our employees is our number one priority, we immediately took the appropriate measures:
- We have informed employees, that might have been in direct or indirect contact with their colleagues, of the situation and we will remain in communication with them in the coming days. So far, none have showed any symptoms.
- Passengers that might have been in direct or indirect contact with the ticket agent have been contacted, although our employee did not have any symptoms at the time.
- Passengers that took trains 61-44-643-68 on March 14 and 15 were informed, although our employee did not have any symptoms at the time.
- In the last few weeks, we have deployed measures to ensure physical distancing in our stations and on board our trains to better protect our employees and our passengers.
- In accordance with the guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada, we conduct strict and regular cleaning on board our trains and in our stations and our hygiene protocols include the use of cleaning products approved by Health Canada that have proven to be effective against COVID-19.
“We remain in close communication with our employees and are providing all the support they need to recover in the best possible conditions. Our thoughts are with them and their family during this difficult time.”
VIA Rail is adjusting its operations and deploying a strict protocol of sanitary measures on board its trains, in its stations, maintenance centres and call centres in response to the pandemic and in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“We continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19 and we remain in close contact with public health agencies and the federal and provincial governments. The most recent updates are available on our website,” said the statement.
—VIA Rail
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.