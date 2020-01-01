Travel to this remote part of the world is really only feasible during the Antarctica summer, which runs from November to January (although an “Antarctica summer” sounds like an oxymoron). It requires a lot of travel to get there, which also comes with a hefty price tag (starting at around $40,000+). But the memories you’ll make will last a lifetime.
Because there is no ocean access to this area, you will need to book an expedition tour to get there. Some of the more experienced tour companies there include:
Adventure Network International, who began pioneering private flights to Antarctica in 1985 with an ascent of Mount Vinson. They specialize in guided climbs, ski expeditions and other adventures in the interior of Antarctica.
White Desert, offers a carbon neutral experience that is as luxurious as it is adventurous.
Arctic Odysseys, who pioneered High Arctic travel and continues its successful small-group format to the North Pole, Arctic Canada, Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, Spitsbergen, Russia, and Antarctica. They invite visitors to witness the sanctuaries of indigenous peoples, follow in the footsteps of intrepid explorers, and see rare species of animals, from polar bears to penguins.
There are several must-see sites, which are all concentrated in one locale and can be reached by foot or on skis. There is a ceremonial south pole at Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station – you’ll find a metal sphere on a red and white pole encircled by the flags of those who signed the Antarctic Treaty. There is also the site of the geographic south pole, which is signified by a simple rod with a brass head on it – the cool thing about this site is that the ice on which the station sits shifts about 10 meters annually, and each year a small ceremony is held as a new marker is added. You can find a sign with quotes from the journals of Roald Amundsen and Robert F. Scott, who were the leaders of the first two successful expeditions to the South Pole.
Sleeping in the South Pole is unique – given there are no formal buildings or hotels there, you can have comfortable, warm accommodations on a base camp in a tent. Companies like Union Glacier Camp have a full-service camp featuring roomy, double occupancy sleeping tents, a spacious dining hall, fresh delicious meals. It operates during the Antarctica summer and is dismantled at the end of every season.
Travel across miles-thick ice, see some of Antarctica’s highest peaks, watch as history comes alive and you stand at 90 South, and visit an Emperor penguin rookery. It may take work and planning to get there, but this destination is simply like no other.
