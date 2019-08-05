TrackTik Software VP Named a Top Influencer in the Security Industry

TrackTik Software, provider of the No. 1 security workforce management software internationally, has announced that its Vice President, Security Industry Mark Folmer has been selected as the third most influential thought leader on the IFSEC Global influencers in security and fire 2019 list.
This list, unveiled by the UK-based International Fire and Security Exhibition and Conference, the premier integrated security event — features executives who have significantly influenced the security sector. This includes individuals who have played a key role in driving technological innovation and best practices, shaping debate around industry issues, propelling the success of their organization, and helping to raise the industry’s profile. Folmer made it on to the list after being judged by a leading panel of industry experts - which he will be joining next year.
Folmer, who took third spot on the 2019 thought leadership list — up from placing 19th in 2018 — was recognized as a security leader and forward-thinking influencer, committed to shaping the future of the industry as a practitioner, consultant, technology disruptor and university instructor. In his role at TrackTik Software alone, he is a trailblazer in advocating for the professionalization of the industry and reinforcing the importance of data to drive security organizations forward. By so doing, he has helped security organizations globally transform their operations to unprecedented levels of intelligence and efficiency. Within TrackTik, he also serves as an industry evangelist ensuring that the company stays up-to-date with the industry’s best practices and standards.
A business school graduate with Certified Protection Professional (CPP) and The Security Institute (FSyI) certifications, Folmer gained status as a security services specialist through two decades of operations and volunteer experience. A Senior Regional Vice President for ASIS International’s Region 6, Canada, and Chair of the ASIS Security Service Council — an international group focused on security service delivery standards — he is a keen industry speaker and media spokesperson, committed to sharing his knowledge with the next generation of security professionals in his teaching role at Université de Montréal.
Folmer’s selection follows a long list of recognitions attained by TrackTik Software. Most recently, the company’s CEO Simon Ferragne was presented an award for the Next Generation Executive Leadership by the Canadian Advanced Technology Alliance (CATAAlliance) and was named a Top 10 under 40 Security Leader by Canadian Security Magazine. In 2018, TrackTik Software was ranked No. 11 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, was named one of LinkedIn’s Top 25 Startups in Canada, placed 36th on the Canadian Business 2018 Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies, and received a SaaS Award for Customer Success by San Diego-based APPEALIE.
