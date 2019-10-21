TrackTik Software CEO joins exclusive Council of Canadian Innovators

Simon Ferragne, CEO of Montreal-based TrackTik Software Inc., has joined The Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), becoming the latest CEO to earn a seat on the exclusive 21st century business council. The move recognizes Ferragne’s success in launching TrackTik and delivering a first-of-its-kind, disruptive technology that is transforming the physical security industry worldwide, and provides a highly respected opportunity to work with more than 100 of his peers to shape and enhance innovation in Canada.
Founded in 2015, the Council is uniquely made up of CEOs from Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies. Its mandate is to optimize the growth of Canada’s innovation-based sector by ensuring tech leaders and public policy leaders are working together to advocate on behalf of high-growth technology firms as they work to scale-up globally.
Ferragne launched TrackTik in 2013 when he identified a gap in the physical security industry and developed an intuitive workforce management platform. He has since grown his start-up to an international operation of more than 140 employees servicing hundreds of thousands of facilities across the world.
“As Canadian governments start to reorient their economic policies towards supporting the growth of homegrown firms that are rapidly scaling-up globally, policy makers are actively seeking the expertise of Canadian innovators to ensure the strategies they are creating do in fact help domestic firms grow to the next level of success,” said Benjamin Bergen, executive director of CCI. “We are delighted that Simon Ferragne has joined our growing membership of Canadian CEOs focused on advancing public policy solutions that will help domestic firms scale-up and generate more high-quality jobs and economic growth here in Canada.”
For Ferragne, joining the Council is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with other innovators and gain a fresh perspective as he continues to lead his company through the next round of innovation, applying the company’s latest infusion of $45 million in investment capital to bring customers to the next level of automation. In doing so, he continues to reimagine every aspect of the physical security space and transform the way security organizations operate, enabling them to perform at unparalleled levels of intelligence and efficiency, and ultimately, making people safer.
“We live in an exciting technology era where today’s innovations are defining tomorrow’s trends,” Ferragne said.
Recently named a Top 10 under 40 security leader by Canadian Security Magazine and presented The Peter Brojde Award for Canada’s Next Generation Executive Leadership, Ferragne has seen TrackTik receive several awards under his helm. In 2018 alone, the company was ranked No. 11 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list, was named one of LinkedIn’s Top 25 Startups in Canada, placed 36th on the Canadian Business 2018 Startup 50 ranking of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies, and received a SaaS Award for Customer Success by San Diego-based APPEALIE.
— The Council of Canadian Innovators
— TrackTik
— AB
