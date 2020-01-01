A historic lakeside hideaway nestled in beautiful North Hatley, the Manoir Hovey is a 5-star Relais & Châteaux property that has something for everybody.
The private estate was commissioned in 1900 by Henry Atkinson, president of Georgia Power in Atlanta, and designed after George Washington’s residence in Mount Vernon. Today, it elegantly marries authentic architecture, contemporary luxury and unparalleled service.
Here are five reasons to stay at the Manoir Hovey – it’s sure to be an experience you won’t soon forget.
The Manoir Hovey is turning 120! In 2020, the hotel will celebrate a milestone anniversary, and they have an array of special events and festivities planned to commemorate their 120th birthday. It’s a great year to stay at the property.
The accommodations. Manoir Hovey sits amongst 30 acres of woods and English gardens, which are situated along the pristine Lake Massawippi shore. Inspiring views, marble bathrooms and luxury amenities are what truly set this hotel apart. All the bedrooms are equipped with Nespresso coffee machines, bathrobes, Frette towels, toiletries by L’Occitane, and large flat screen TV’s, and most feature goose down duvets and combinations of fireplaces, private balconies and therapeutic bathtubs as well. Complimentary high-speed wireless internet is also available in all rooms and throughout the property.
The dining options. The Manoir Hovey has two exquisite dining options: Le Tap Room, a historic antique-filled pub with a friendly and inviting atmosphere, as well as Le Hatley Restaurant, where Chef Alexandre Vachon serves refined nature-inspired cuisine that pays homage to both his heritage and to the land around him. Have a laid-back, casual lunch and a gastronomic feast, all on one property.
Their top-secret pool project… but we’ll offer you a sneak peek. Manoir Hovey told us that they are working on a new pool project that will include a whirlpool and a dry sauna too! The estimated cost is $1.5 million. As if the lake-front property wasn’t enough, now guests will be able to enjoy a high-end spa-like pool as well.
New properties to enjoy. Manoir Hovey already has a variety of rooms to choose from, plus eight suites, all of whom have its own charm and character. Well, now they are also building five new luxury boat houses, a $6 million investment. The project kicks off next October.
