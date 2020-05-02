Tips to help you stay mentally healthy during the covid-19 crisis

After several weeks of fighting the pandemic, Mouvement Santé Mentale Québec (MSMQ) suggests that Quebecers take a break and ask themselves how they feel today. Since it is estimated that 90% of our waking time is spent on feeling emotions, Mouvement offers one of 7 tips to build mental health:
Feel. MSMQ suggests the importance of recognizing our emotions as neither good nor bad, but a signal, a message to lead us to respond to a need. This tip is essential for dealing with a crisis like the one we are experiencing, and its beneficial effects can be measured on both physical (including cardiovascular) and mental health.
"While we are all sailing in the midst of a storm, taking the time to listen to the emotions that inhabit us is like following our inner compass to stay on course toward dry land," explains Renée Ouimet, director of Mouvement Santé mentale Québec. “To feel is to welcome and identify your emotions in order to better orient yourself. It is also taking the time to cultivate positive emotions in order to take breaks from what stresses us, scares us, discourages us and makes us sad. For example, bring meaning to what we are going through by maintaining our bonds and enthusiasm in virtual meetings with friends and family. "
David Goudreault, spokesperson for MSMQ, adds: "Not listening to our emotions is like removing the battery from the smoke alarm to stop the noise that’s bothering us, without checking to see if our house has caught fire."
The importance of positive emotions in times of upheaval
We have to remember that we are in daily contact with emotions — be it joy, affection, sadness, anger, shame, pride, fear, surprise ... What bothers us sometimes is not so much the emotions themselves as the physical and mental reactions they trigger. Emotions can stimulate us, slow us down, tire us, cause us anxiety or even drive us crazy! The challenge is to consider emotions as allies, to learn how to decipher them in order to allow us to respond adequately to the resulting need.
"In the current situation, it may be tempting to push our emotions away, but research on resilience teaches us that accepting our emotions, not repressing or avoiding them and not seeing them as signs of weakness, offers a certain relief and facilitates healing following a traumatic event, explains Serge Lecours, professor at the Faculty of Arts and Science in the Department of Psychology at the Université de Montréal. Confronting events is one of the solutions to improving our mental health. "
The more we learn to listen to and accept the messages generated by our emotions, the less loudly they need to ring to get our attention, and the more the physical and mental reactions decrease.
Sometimes our emotions are too big, too heavy, or take up too much space. In this case, taking a break for a few hours to free our minds can give us the strength we need to cope better. Research has also shown that positive emotions are an essential ingredient for coping with a crisis and coming out of it stronger. The beneficial effects impact both physical and mental health. One way to cultivate positive emotions is by practising gratitude – the strength you get from solidarity, the happiness of tasting a nice cup of tea, the pride of trying a new way of doing something, relaxing on a walk, or the joy of hearing from someone you love.
Our ability to recognize, express, understand and assess our own emotions and those of others can even help us function better in the community. Together, we can take a step back, support and help each other.
Tools to build mental health
Recognizing our emotions allows us not only to be more attentive to ourselves but also to others, to function better in the community, to learn to listen instead of advising. It helps us to develop our compassion, to try to understand how the other person sees the world before reacting.
Too often we put our mental health on the back burner. Yet building mental health promotes resilience and it helps us to recover more easily from the storms of life. MSMQ and its member groups offer numerous tools on etrebiendanssatete.ca and a rich web program from May 4 to 10 during National Mental Health Week*. Please consult this link (in French) to find the list of conferences offered:
www.mouvementsmq.ca/sites/default/files/lancement-ressentir_programme_vd.pdf
In honour of National Mental Health Week, MSMQ wants to know how you are doing and invites the entire population to respond to this fill-in-the-blank sentence and share it on social media: Today I feel ... I surely need to ... So I'm going to ... You can fill in the spaces with words, pictures, music, singing, or dancing.
Seven tips to help you stay mentally healthy during the covid-19 crisis
- Take action
- Feel the moment
- Accept yourself
- Reenergize
- Discover
- Make choices
- Foster relationships
Click here to download information on these tips
— Mouvement Santé mentale Québec
— AB
