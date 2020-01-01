Tips on traveling with kids

Travelling with our families can be challenging, especially if there are little ones involved. There are a lot of logistics to think about, as well as travel curveballs one may not have anticipated. That’s why a little bit of planning can be extremely helpful when it comes to cutting down on stress and eliminating away-home hurdles.
First things first: Expect the unexpected. You can’t predict everything that will happen on your vacation. Whether it be unforeseen weather, transportation delays, or even a surprise ailment, things are going to happen that are beyond your control. This is where you will have to just take a deep breath and roll with it.
Make sure you pack smart. If you are travelling with children, whether it be by plane, train or automobile, give each kid their own carry-on bag to keep them busy. Let them choose a few (and we mean, a few) items, like a favourite book or stuffed animal, and then you can add a few keep-busy things (small toys, colouring books, travel games, etc.). Don’t overpack. If you happen to forget something, there are always stores wherever you are going. No need to overthink things.
When you’re away from home, parents need to be forgiving with routine. Bed and meal times may be set at home during the school and work weeks, but let loose a bit on vacation. It’s not the end of the world if you have a late breakfast and happen to skip lunch. Just make sure you have a few snacks on reserve to get you through the gap between meals. Sticking to a schedule when you’re not in your usual elements can be unnecessarily stressful.
Bring the survival items. Travelling with multiple people can come with a plethora of requests, so make sure you have the basics: wet wipes, bottles of water, healthy snacks, a deck of cards, and a pad of paper with a pen. These items can help you get through lengthy layovers, long car rides, and child meltdowns.
Confirm everything before you leave. There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination only to find out something was screwy with your dates, etc. Confirm flight times, hotel and rental car reservations, tickets for events, etc.
Keep a list. As much as you think you’ll remember to pack your phone charger or your child thermometer, we lead busy lives and things can fall through the cracks. Keep to-do and packing lists handy, either on a piece of paper or on your phone.
Find a tiny bit of “you” time. Travel is a wonderful way to expose our children to new places, new cultures and new experiences. But it can also be draining. If you can, ask a family member or friend to watch over your little ones so you can escape for a solo meal, a massage or spa treatment, or even an hour quietly by the pool or at the beach. After all, it’s your vacation too!
