Three tricky interview questions you need to prepare for

IT pros know they need to be prepared for technical interview questions, but sometimes it’s the not-so-technical questions that can mess up your chances of landing the job. We’ve outlined three of the most tricky interview questions – and some advice on how to answer them.
Tricky interview question #1: What does your ideal role look like?
This can immediately derail an interview if the person responds in the wrong way. Often candidates start describing a role that is totally different than the one they are interviewing for. This is a huge red flag for any hiring manager.
It’s okay to dream a little when this question is posed in an interview, but align your response with the position you are applying for. If your ideal role is leading a team of .NET developers, but you’re currently an individual contributor on a .NET team, go ahead and let the hiring manager know your future goal. This kind of information is useful and demonstrates your aspirations. However, if your ideal role has you dropping .NET altogether and traveling the world, keep it to yourself — and reevaluate why you’re interested in this role.
Tricky question #2: What did you like least about your last position?
Here’s another red flag for hiring managers: Candidates who hate on past positions or employers. Remember to be tactful and strategic in your response: This is not the time for you to list everything you disliked about the company or your boss. All it does is make you look bad.
Instead, think carefully about what made it difficult for you to succeed and then pose your response from that angle. So, you don’t want say, “I didn’t like my boss. Not only was she never around, but she didn’t give me the raise I asked for.” Instead, say something like, “My previous company was large and managers tended to have multiple people reporting to them. Ultimately, I didn’t feel I had the proper guidance from my manager to grow and succeed.”
Question #3: What solutions did you provide to the business?
This final interview question isn’t just tricky, it’s intrinsic to demonstrating your value to the hiring manager. That’s because in business, it always comes down to the bottom line. Clients always want to know about the specific solutions you provided to the business through your projects. Make sure you highlight your personal contribution and any notable achievements.
By fixing a coding error, did you save the company $1 million in potential lost revenue? Did you eliminate an erroneous process that freed up the IT department’s time by 10 per cent? Whatever you did to better the business, explain the steps – from recognition to hypothesis to solution – that resulted in your success. Be ready to speak to these successes for each of your previous positions. You should be able to speak not only to the specific ways the company benefited but also to the technologies and skills you used to achieve said success.
What if you don’t know the answer to an interview question?
Now that you’re prepared to answer the above tricky interview questions, here’s one last piece of advice: If you’re stumped once the interview questions get more technical and specific, don’t panic. It’s okay if you don’t have the answer to every technical interview question. Never say “I don’t know” without giving more details about how you would solve the problem. Many times managers will ask questions out of left field just to gauge how you think, so focus on the process, not the specific answer.
Robert Haft
