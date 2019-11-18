The 69th Santa Claus Parade on a new route Saturday, Nov. 23

Santa Claus will come to town, accompanied by the Christmas Fairy Vanessa Pilon, artists from the Cirque du Soleil’s new ice show AXEL and several Quebec personalities: Brigitte Boisjoli, Christian Marc Gendron and Yoan from the show Noël une tradition en chanson. Of course, some of the children’s favourites will also be there, such as Arthur l’Aventurier and Ari Cui Cui, as well as Montréal’s beloved sports mascots!
Starting at 11 am, on Saturday November 23, a joyful procession celebrating the arrival of Santa Claus will get underway with many new features for this, the 69th Santa Claus Parade Destination centre-ville. Skillfully led by Santa Claus and the lovely Christmas Fairy, embodied for a third year by Vanessa Pilon, this annual celebration is changing its route for the mythic René-Lévesque West, which will be the setting for the popular event that will take place between Guy and St-Urbain streets. Another innovation, three floats will be towed by Tesla X electric vehicles, including the one for XP_MTL, an ambitious project whose mission is to energize downtown Montréal all year long!
The 69th edition of this iconic Montréal event will include more than 17 creatively designed floats, while marching bands from across the province and fantastic street artists will add to the atmosphere throughout this festive, fun parade.
Among the various scenes that will spread magic, music and laughter over more than a kilometre, we expect brand new floats, including one that will feature Montréal’s much-loved sports mascots: the Montréal Canadien’s Youppi, the Impact’s Junior, the Alouettes’ Touché as well as Martly the Martlet from McGill University.
Well-known performers Brigitte Boisjoli, Christian Marc Gendron and Yoan will sing some of the most beautiful Christmas classics and excerpts from the show Noël une tradition en chanson (presented across Quebec from November 30 to December 23) for the crowd. For the very first time this year, the Cirque du Soleil will participate on a float with the new ice creation AXEL, which will be performed in Montréal at the Bell Centre from December 19 to 29. Two much-loved children’s characters will also be part of the fun: the sparkling Ari Cui Cui and her float will be back again this year, as well as the incomparable Arthur L’aventurier. Everyone, both young and old, will be overtaken by the magic of the holidays and jump for joy!
The Santa Claus Parade Destination centre-ville will be broadcast simultaneously on the TVA network and on the Yoopa channel Sunday November 24, at 5 pm. Rebroadcasts will take place on Sunday December 8 at 1:30 pm on the TVA network; as well as on December 21 at 9:45 am, December 22 at 5:30 am, December 23 at 8:30 am, December 24 at 6:30 am and December 25 at 11:15 am on the Yoopa channel.
—Destination centre-ville
—destinationcentreville.com
