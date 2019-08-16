The 6th edition of îleSoniq says ‘That’s a wrap!’

From August 8 to 10, 2019, Montreal was the site of Canada's premier dance party, ÎLESONIQ. The festival, in collaboration with Bud Light, celebrated its 6th edition at the newly renovated Espace 67 and Plaine des jeux of Parc Jean-Drapeau on beautiful île Sainte-Hélène, just across from downtown Montreal, and it was a non-stop party of epic proportions. The city was also vibing with ÎLESONIQ En Ville, presented by Bud Light, an urban dance takeover that was pure joy!
ÎLESONIQ opened Thursday with a Bud Light Workshop hosted by a wide array of accomplished female producers and DJs. Intersessions is a program with the aim of putting a spotlight on gender, class and race disparity in electronic music, and Bud Light teamed up with Intersessions, Women in Music Canada and ÎLESONIQ to bring the workshop to Montreal in a spectacular fashion.
This year, the festival vibe was in full effect with a killer lineup of eclectic and electrifying acts, tripped-out visuals, cutting-edge sound system, and loads of bells and whistles (literally)! The festival attracted 78 000 electronic music lovers who partied it up like never before!
FESTIVAL SITE
The renovated site was a perfect location for fans of dance music to get down surrounded by the lush forest, the rolling St Lawrence river, and lively stages with the unmistakable view of the beautiful Montreal skyline in the background. Fans on the RBCxMUSIC îLESONIQ Terrace also had access to spectacular views of the mass of people from their vantage point on the elevated platform.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FESTIVAL
This year’s party featured acts from all over the world who came with one mission - to move the crowd! There was something for everybody as all genres of dance music were represented by a carefully curated lineup. Friday kicked off with a sonic assault from Lick who brought the beats with a mix of dubstep, bass house, hybrid trap and added some teeth with samples of Slayer (who rocked Heavy Montreal 2 weeks ago).
Habstrakt got the whole crowd jumping at the very first drop, and treated the fans to a brand new track as the sun comes out, throwing the crowd into a frenzy. Izzy Vadim was a hometown favourite, playing recognizable classics mixed with dubstep anthems and riddim drops. Sam Lamar, another hometown hero, had the crowd packed as far as you can see, and when he dropped an edit of Kanye’s Mercy, it was pure magic. Killy had a huge moshpit, Troyboi brought the colossal trap beats, and Boombox Cartel delivered an impeccable blend of dubstep, future bass, and heavy festival trap. Kaskade played with fire and Marshmello brought down the house with an intense set of massive beats that had the crowd cheering for more.
Saturday was another day of absolute joy, with funky tech house bangers from local favourite RelaxJosh to kick off the day. Adam Husa delivered a set complete with tribal drums, fat grooves, and hypnotic melodies. Decadon had the crowd moving with his mixture of mellow and funky/upbeat sounds, playing guitar over future bass beats and throwing in some classic rock tracks and popular dubstep for good measure! Ronin connected with the crowd right off the bat, with a shoutout to his mom, while fans headbanged and moshed to his nasty drum & bass and jump-up, which elicited pure ecstatic joy from the fans.
Dabin wowed with beautiful, melodic synths and emotional vocals, and Arty was all feelgood vibes with lots of mashups, big festival songs and throwbacks like the Eric Prydz hit Call On Me and the Daft Punk classic One More Time. Whipped Cream topped of the afternoon with heavy bass, sharp percussion, piercing synths and Yotto set had em packed as far as the eye can see with his signature emotional synths, heavy drums and groovy bass lines. Adventure Club, got the crowd going crazy while Seven Lions threw down a unique blend of trance, dubstep and glitch-hop. Montreal DJ Snails got absolutely wild on the Bud Light Mirage stage. To close out the night, fans were put in a frenzy to the blissed out trance of Above & Beyond.
Over the course of the two days, The Monster Energy Neon Stage was always pumping out the vibes, with earth shattering bass and stellar sets from artists like Sullivan King who shredded a crazy guitar solo on “King is Back”, then proceeded to break the guitar is true rockstar style. G Jones’ also left a fantastic impression at the Neon Stage with intense crispy bass and nostalgic ravey synths, all enhanced by his abstract visuals containing his own code language.
A TOP NOTCH EXPERIENCE + TONS OF ACTIVITIES
The music was enhanced by an incredible array of activities and activations, including large-scale art installations spread across the festival site. There were free kandi stations to help spread the PLUR vibes and glitter and body marbling stations for those looking to inject some colour to their festival experience! LED masks lit up the night with festival goers upgrading their style with light-up masks, and for the adventurous, there was the Kyte Flyer by the Bud Light Mirage stage, where high flying partiers could literally take to the sky!
ÎLESONIQ IN THE CITY
The ÎLESONIQ experience is also about all the festivities in the city and this year, the festival had 10 official afterparties in various locations that were absolutely lit, with sets from Blunts & Blondes, Claptone, High Klassfied and more!
#ÎLESONIQFAM UNITE
It was a family affair for the thousands of #ÎLESONIQFAM members who were so happy to gather together for their favourite weekend of the year. The sun was out, the heat was on — and not even a few brief rain showers were enough to dampen the spirit of all the die hard fans in attendance. In fact, the ÎLESONIQ family was united to witness a wedding engagement happen on the main stage on Friday! Love was definitely in the air. And, indeed, she said yes!!!
GREAT EATS + DRINKS
ÎLESONIQ offered up a variety of different options for foodies of all types. The festival’s favorite food trucks and concession stands served up delicious goodies all around the site, with a wide variety of dishes and local specialties, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Festival goers also beat the heat, keeping cool at specialized cocktail bars, water stations that offered free water to thirsty fans, and frolicking in the Bud Light water fountain!
SAFETY FIRST
This year, many initiatives were implemented to ensure the well-being and safety of festival goers:
- Presence onsite of various intervention teams: first-aid workers, paramedics, nurses, monitoring teams to identify festival goers in distress;
- Mobilisation of an emergency medical service including doctors and nurses who could treat and prioritise cases;
- Permanent presence of Urgences-santé;
- Well-identified safe spaces and relaxation areas installed at various locations;
- The Hirondelles spread their wings again this year at ÎLESONIQ. The Hirondelles intervention teams, formed of specialized responders, are security squads with the mission of increasing the safety of women and vulnerable persons during outdoor events in Montreal. The members of this mobile squad were easily identifiable thanks to the logo representing swallows (“hirondelles”) that is displayed both on the armbands of the agents, on posters indicating their presence and near the specially installed quiet spaces.
The festival is also proud to highlight the presence of GRIP Montréal on site, a non-profit organisation whose mission is to reduce the harm associated with the consumption of psychoactive substances and prevent problematic use. This year, GRIP Montréal had a relaxation space named the “Haven” to accompany festival goers who needed quiet, rest, and support from a qualified worker. This year also saw the implementation of a new “Child Pairing” system using festival goers’ RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) bracelets to allow families to stay closer together throughout the festival experience. The new system allowed parents to digitally tether with their children by pairing their bracelets so that they could always stay connected. This is a free service, offered by evenko to all parents who wanted to register their children’s bracelets onsite at the designated info kiosk. With the registration process, valuable information can be encoded on the child’s bracelet including name, emergency contact info of parents, and specific allergies or important health information, accessible instantly to all security and staff on site with a basic RFID scanner.
