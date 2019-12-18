In today’s fast-paced world, consumers crave solid information in a quick, creative way, and videos have become the latest go-to marketing tool for both small- and large-scale companies. The Suburban is excited to be offering professional video services to its clients in an effort to connect with its loyal audience as well as highlight the amazing entities and personalities of Montreal, Laval and the West Island.
The key to launching a successful video department is hiring a team that is not only experienced but also truly understands the values of your company. And at The Suburban, our philosophy has remained the same for decades: to bring quality, local news to readers in a timely and entertaining way. So, the newspaper sought out Jason to carry out their new video series, The Suburban Shorts, and after only a few episodes, companies have been busy booking their own profiles.
“You really have to understand who’s going to watch this,” he said of the tone and feel that he brings to each company video. Whether it’s interviewing the people behind the company or highlighting the incredible goods and services the client is known for, each video is custom produced to really draw in the viewer. “Depending on the product they sell, I would either try it, build it, use it, or experience it somehow.” The video footage is then brought back to Jasons’ studio where he and his team edit and record the narration, as well as put the right music behind it.
The end result is always something professional and different, which not only serves the client but the public, who is watching it too. It’s a win-win for all. These expertly produced videos captivate their audiences and garner loads of attention, being commented on as well as shared on various social platforms, because of their personality and relatability. Videos are the way of the future, and we’re excited to be ahead of the curve!
The videos can be found at www.thesuburban.com/subshorts. If you’d like to be featured on an episode of The Suburban Shorts, contact our sales team at 514-484-1107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.