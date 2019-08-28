Allergies in children are at an all-time high, but Elana Mayberger and her husband Tom Grainger said that the funding behind researching and treatment of these allergies is severely lacking. Few people understand this more than this Beaconsfield couple whose 8-year-old son, Jake, has a severe allergy to dairy.
Mayberger has since devoted her life as a mother to being a kids’ allergy advocate and has unfortunately learned the hard way how much is needed in the world of children’s allergies, and how diligently places like the Montreal Children’s Hospital are working toward making improvements. Therefore, they decided to spearhead a fundraising event in Old Montreal – The 24 Hour Teal Wheel Challenge – to raise money for the hospital.
“The allergy world is very misunderstood, and it is lacking in empathy and understanding,” Mayberger said. “We want to give people an idea of what our world is like and what it’s like to live with food allergies. And the most important thing is giving to the Children’s Hospital. They’re working so hard to find treatments, so we want to give back to them.”
The 24 Hour Teal Wheel Challenge will be an exciting full-day event that will take place from Thursday, Sept. 26 at noon until Friday, Sept. 27 at noon, with a cocktail hour and dinner on the night of the 26th. Teams who wish to join the fun are asked to raise at least $1,000 in sponsorships, and, at any given time, 10 per cent of participating riders will ride La Grande Roue in the Old Port during the 24-hour period. The whole day will be animated with music as well as kiosks sponsored by allergy-friendly companies. In the evening, there will be a VIP cocktail and dinner party with live entertainment, a fully catered meal and an open bar.
“We had a great deal of support and success from our experience at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, and we want to raise money to help top-notch researchers push forward and come up with solutions and strategies to help families and individuals dealing with allergies on a regular basis,” said Grainger. “We want this to be a continual event that raises a lot of awareness.”
To register for The 24 Hour Teal Wheel Challenge and dinner, email 24hourtwc@gmail.com or call Angela at 514-983-4978. You can also check them out on Facebook.
