There are few places on earth that are as colourful, picturesque and breathtaking as the Amalfi Coast in Italy. This 50-kilometre stretch of coastline boasts spectacular cliffs, valleys and intimate beaches, quaint and cozy fishing towns as well as vineyards and lemon groves.
Intrigued? You should be. There’s nowhere like this in the entire world.
The stretch of coastline sits in-between Naples and Salerno, and encompasses what is known as the Sorrento Peninsula. Deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site, thousands of visitors flock to this bustling tourist destination, sipping on local Limoncello, and admiring the pastel-coloured architecture that is the calling-card of the area as well as the historic cathedrals that make this place so other-worldly. Gorgeous beaches line the clear Mediterranean water, while the hiking trails will beg you to continue exploring.
Here are a few spots you have to make time for when visiting the Amalfi Coast:
The cliffside gardens of the town of Ravello. This lesser-known but equally striking area boasts outdoor concerts, which are held in the beautiful surrounding gardens. An annual musical event to check out is the Ravello Festival, which takes place every summer.
Dine in Cetara. This is definitely a spot oozing with old-world charm. Virtually unchanged in decades, this authentic Amalfi hotspot still has a fleet of fishing boats that goes out daily, and you can watch them bring back the catches of the day (and then enjoy them in one of the local restaurants, which specialize in preparing out-of-this-world seafood).
Visit the Emerald Cave. Situated in the charming bay of Conca dei Marini, the Emerald Grotto (also known as the Grotta dello Smeraldo) is named after the incredible dark green light that fills this natural wonder. It’s truly unique to this part of Italy.
Stay in Positano. You’ve got it all here, from plenty of wonderful hotel options to stunning beaches, boat and bus tours, shopping and much more. It’s your one-stop shop along the coast.
Explore the Ferriere Valley and visit the Valle delle Ferriere waterfalls. Wander one of the many trails surrounding this naturally-made and protected marvel, and see the nearby cities from unique vantage points along the way.
Travel by La Circumvesuviana Line. Train can be a fantastic way to see the Amalfi Coast – it allows you to see much of the area, plus it’s economical too. Try and get a window seat – it’ll give you amazing views of Naples, Sorrento, as well as world-famous sites such as Mount Vesuvius.
