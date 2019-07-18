Sunwing to fly twice-weekly direct flights from Montreal to Havana

For the first time since 2012, Sunwing, the tour operator is offering a direct flight service twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from Montreal to Havana, from December 13, until March 13, 2020. Celebrating its 500th anniversary this year, the capital city of Cuba, Havana has a rich history and fascinating heritage to uncover.
Visitors will feel like they’ve travelled back in time as they stroll along the cobblestone streets of Old Havana, lined with picturesque Baroque architecture and classic American cars. Travellers can even follow in the footsteps of famous author Ernest Hemingway, who called the city home for over 20 years, by discovering some of his favourite old haunts on a Sunwing Experiences excursion.
Sam Char, executive vice president for Sunwing Travel Group in Quebec, said, “We are excited to once again be offering Montreal residents the popular direct flight service to Havana. As the world’s largest vacation provider to Cuba we’re thrilled to be offering even more vacation options in this varied destination that has a perennial appeal for our customers in Quebec.”
President and chief executive officer of Aéroports de Montréal, Philippe Rainville, was pleased to welcome the new route, “We are delighted that our partner, Sunwing, is once again offering a direct flight to Havana, the historic heart of Cuba and a place that is especially popular with Quebecers. The addition of this flight further broadens air service from YUL for the benefit of all travellers looking for a little warmth during the long winter months.”
Sunwing offers a range of accommodation options in and around Havana, from laidback resorts by the beach to hotels in the heart of the city.
Travellers who take advantage of the new direct flight service may choose to stay at Bravo Club Arenal, located just a short 20-minute drive from Old Havana where guests can soak in the local culture or kick back and relax poolside with a refreshing mojito.
Vacationers could also opt for the Hotel Atlantico, offering the best of both worlds with a beautiful beach area and a complimentary shuttle service to downtown Havana.
All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines.
For more information, visit https://www.sunwing.ca/en/destinations/cuba
—Sunwing
—AB
