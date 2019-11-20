Sam Char, Executive Vice President of Sunwing Travel Group, announced on November 15 the start of construction for Sunwing’s new Quebec headquarters in Laval. The move to Laval will enable Sunwing to continue to grow and consolidate its operations throughout the province, as well as provide its employees with a new, modern, eco friendly office conveniently located near the Montmorency metro station and many other services.
The brand new three storey building is in the city centre, at the corner of Autoroute 15 and Du Souvenir Boulevard and represents a $12 million investment for Sunwing. The hundreds of employees who currently work at the Côte de Liesse office will begin working at the new location in Laval as of summer 2020.
Char was joined by Mayor Marc Demers, Sunwing Travel Group President and Founder Colin Hunter, Groupe Montoni President Dario Montoni and a number of industry figures.
In addition to the administration, customer service, sales, group sales, finance and marketing departments, the headquarters will be used by the air division to train flight personnel. Call centre operations will also be consolidated: Sunwing will take advantage of the bilingualism of its Quebec employees to centralize calls from Canada and the United States in a single centre operating seven days a week.
Char expressed enthusiasm for the project at a press conference, saying, “This is a major change for Sunwing, and we are confident it will lead to more innovation and collaboration between teams in order to support the brand’s growth in the country. With this new investment, Sunwing is proud to stimulate economic development in Laval and help revitalize the downtown area.”
“We are very pleased to welcome the new Sunwing headquarters to Laval,” said Mayor of Laval Marc Demers. “Our administration has been working hard to promote Laval’s vitality, innovation and identity by building an attractive, friendly and multifunctional city centre. This new player aligns perfectly with the kind of mixed-use development that we are seeking and that makes Laval a great place to live, study and have fun. I wish Sunwing the warmest of welcomes to our city.”
With these new headquarters, Sunwing establishes even stronger roots in Quebec, where the company has been present for nearly 14 years. To this day, this pioneering company remains the only leisure airline in Quebec to offer direct flights to vacation destinations from five airports throughout the province. The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service.
—Sunwing Travel Group
—AB
