Sunwing proud first-time recipient of the Consumer Choice Award in Quebec

Sunwing was announced winner of the Consumer Choice Award earlier this month in the category of Best Tour Operator in Quebec. Sunwing has previously received numerous Consumer Choice Awards in the categories of Best Charter Airline and Vacation Provider across Toronto, London, Hamilton/Niagara, Halifax, St. John’s, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver. However, this was the first time Sunwing received this recognition in Quebec.
Established in 1987, the Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to conduct independent market research surveys to determine brand reputation and customer satisfaction. The Consumer Choice Award is only bestowed upon a very select group of business owners and entrepreneurs recognized by customers for their business excellence. Businesses are ranked based on customer surveys carried out by some of the largest independent Canadian-owned research companies.
Lyne Chayer, General Manager of Sunwing Quebec, welcomed the news.
“We are honoured to have been recognized as the Best Tour Operator by customers in Quebec. We have operated out of the province for almost 14 years and continue to expand our offerings to sun-seeking vacationers throughout the province. We believe our wide range of destination options, convenient vacation packages and departures from five local airports across the province has made us a popular choice with Quebecers.”
Sunwing is the only tour operator to offer vacation packages across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America from five airports across the province including Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Val-d’Or and Mont-Joli. This season, the tour operator expanded their operations in the province with the addition of a new flight service from Quebec City to Mazatlán in Pacific Mexico. Sunwing also offers year-round flights out of Montreal and Quebec City.
For more information visit www.sunwing.ca
—Sunwing
—AB
