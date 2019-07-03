Sure, most big metropolitan cities have their fair share of museums and attractions to see, but few compare to the social scene that is Montreal in the summertime. It starts every year with Grand Prix weekend, where our streets and hotels and restaurants are flooded with the most glamorous of crowds, and things usually wrap up by Labour Day, when kids are back to school and parents are back to routine. In between, it’s several weeks of comedy, great music, exciting shows, fantastic food, and a summer season that is truly like no other.
Music festivals
There’s simply no shortage of music festivals coming to Montreal this summer, and each of them offers their own vibe and musical taste. Punk rock fest 77 Montreal takes place on July 26, and Heavy Montreal is happening July 27-28 – if you want to go all three days, get the Warrior Pass to access both. The always-popular Osheaga is running from August 2-4 with The Lumineers, City And Colour, Hozier, and more. And the electronic dance festival îLESONIQ is August 9-10 with Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and Kaskade.
Entertainment festivals
A summer in this city wouldn’t be complete without getting in a few chuckles. This year’s edition of the Just For Laughs Festival plays out from Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 28, and this year’s event includes a star-studded lineup with comedians Wanda Sykes, Trevor Noah, Howie Mandel, Anthony Anderson, Jimmy Carr, and many more.
For comic book and superhero lovers, Montreal’s infamous Comicon will be from July 5-7, and the ever-popular anime fest Otakuthon is August 16-18. Reserve your meet-and-greets and workshops online and start working on those costumes.
Fireworks competition
Keep your Saturday nights free for the L’International des Feux Loto-Québec fireworks competition from La Ronde. Every week a different country puts on a 30-minute pyrotechnics show that will wow you. Here’s the schedule:
July 3, South Korea; July 6, Italy; July 10, Portugal; July 17, USA; July 20, Canada; July 24, Australia; July 27, The grand finale – Celebration of Casino de Montreal 25th anniversary.
Food and drink events
Montreal and amazing cuisine go hand-in-hand, and that’s why it should be a part of your summer staycation. On July 12-14 you can visit the Festival des Bières de Laval, which brings together 70 exhibitors including more than 35 microbreweries from across Québec, along with kiosks offering Quebec ciders, food and regional specialties. The program includes workshops on pairing food and beer, a children’s play area (with inflatables, face painting, animation, etc.) and an outdoor stage with a variety of live music. First Fridays is also happening again at Olympic Park – running the first Friday of every month until October 4, it’s the largest gathering of street food trucks in Québec, and also features great DJs and music.
Parties and fairs
Locals as well as visitors love meandering the open streets and sidewalks of the city’s coolest fairs. July 12-14 St. Catherine Street will be for pedestrians only as shops, vendors and restaurants set up sidewalk sales and al fresco dining.
Montreal Pride is back too, August 8-18. The Montréal Pride Festival attracts more than two million local and international visitors who take part in community, cultural and festive activities including free shows, panels, the Community Day and the Parade.
And finally, celebrate our city’s unique Italian community during the Italian Week Festival August 9 to 18. There’s music, fashion and folklore and, of course, lots of incredible food.
