Spring Break at Pointe-à-Callière: Place Royale comes alive with several free outdoor activities

For the third year in a row, Pointe-à-Callière is the place to be in Old Montréal for a fantastic week of March Break activities! From February 29 to March 7, the Museum is offering families a range of free outdoor activities and indoor workshops that explore the culture of the Incas and of Peru.
Every day — including Monday — from 11 am to 4 pm, the outdoor site will come alive with the colours and rhythms of Peru! Families can attend a variety of workshops, including one on the history and richness of Inca culture and another on Peruvian percussion, or contribute to one of two creative works exploring Peruvian patterns. To top it off, young and old alike are also sure to fall for the iconic animal of the Incas—when they get to meet real alpacas! There will be an activity focusing on alpaca wool, from shearing to spinning. Passersby can also take a break around a warm fire and relax on comfy Adirondack chairs.
The indoor program (included with the purchase of an admission ticket)
In addition to seeing the exhibition The Incas, Treasures of Peru—with a special explorer’s activity booklet—children can take part in a creative workshop, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Depending on the day of the week, they can have fun trying their hand at Inca-style embroidery, weaving a colourful work of textile art, making a Peruvian good luck charm, or creating a metallic medallion. A reading and cinema corner will also be open for those who want to peruse comic books or watch the cult series The Mysterious Cities of Gold!
This is a great opportunity for kids to rediscover the history of Montréal and visit Pointe-à-Callière’s permanent exhibitions for young people — such as Archaeo-Adventure, where they can dig like real archeologists, and Pirates or Privateers?, to experience life aboard a period ship and learn how hard it was to be at sea.
—Pointe-à-Callière, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex
—AB
(0) comments
