Spice Isle Cultural Day July 13 in Little Burgundy: Quebec’s only official celebration of Grenada

The one place in Quebec to authentically celebrate the cuisine and culture of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is Spice Island Cultural Day, taking place Saturday, July 13 at Vinet Park in Montreal’s Little Burgundy. Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the event, following last year’s overwhelmingly successful inaugural edition – over 3,000 Grenadian-Canadians and their friends packed the park.
“2018 was great for the first year, but 2019 promises to be even larger and greater,” said Spice Island Cultural Day president Theodore H. Blaize, the newly-minted honourary consul for Grenada in Quebec.
Grenada PM to visit Montreal for Spice Isle festival
Organizers are excited to be hosting Dr. The Right Honourable Keith C. Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada. Coming along with the Prime Minister are two of Grenada’s Calypso Ambassadors: King Scholar and Shortpree, magnificent performers who are very popular in the Spice Islands.
Prime Minister Mitchell will also kick off the weekend’s festivities by hosting a Town Hall meeting on Friday evening at the Ruby Foos Hotel along with a presentation by the Grenada Communal Credit Union.
Over 5,000 festival-goers are expected and will enjoy food, music, arts and culture of the Spice Islands: Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, which exports much of the world’s nutmeg and other spices.
With its 2019 theme, “A Taste of the Spice Isle,” patrons are promised a next level culinary experience in a family- friendly setting; along with delicious cuisine from across the Caribbean. This second edition features a Tea Tent serving the Spice Teas of the Caribbean, a Vendors’ Market with everything from clothing to arts and crafts, a children’s corner and other activities.
Performers include Gospel sensations The Fitz-Patrick Sisters and Zina Edwards, along with Grenadian- Torontonian Soca star KennyC, the internationally popular Jab Orchestra, and Montreal’s finest Caribbean entertainers: The Doggies, Delta Antoine, Jenny and Jenna Noel, Trinidadian Love Man Kent and West Can Dancers – along with some very young and talented stilt walkers!
“I am very excited to be a part of this tremendous festival showcasing my country, and to be its Youth Ambassador for the festivities,” said Diizon Belfon, a Spice Isle ambassador and one of Quebec’s top boxing prospects.
A recent declaration from the Government of Grenada to the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) stated that the Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and the Government of Grenada are grateful for Grenadians in the Diaspora for the continued work and contributions towards the development of Grenada in Montreal:
“The Government is satisfied with works and contribution that the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ) is making towards Grenada and most of all the promotion of who we are as a people,” wrote Norland Cox, Grenada’s Minister of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and The Arts. “The Cabinet fully recognizes and endorses SICDAQ, their activities, plans and programs to promote and celebrate the heritage and cultures of Grenada in Quebec.”
SICDAQ has also appointed an “Honourary Grenadian for the Day,” longtime Montreal entertainment empresario Sheldon Kagan.
“Sheldon is a legendary Montrealer with a big heart, and an enduring love of all things Caribbean. We’re delighted to have his support,” said organizer Gemma Raeburn-Baynes. “The Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec continues to remain steadfast in its goal towards celebrating the culture and spirit of Grenada and to share it with everyone who resides in Quebec and elsewhere.”
Spice Isle Cultural Day
- Saturday, July 13, 2019 – 1-9 pm
- Vinet Park, Little Burgundy, Montreal (behind the Joe Beef restaurants)
Town Hall with the Prime Minister of Grenada
- Friday, July 12, 2019 – 6 pm
- Ruby Foos Hotel – 7655 Decarie Blvd., Montreal
—Spice Isle Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ)
—AB
