ShazamFest is back for a 14th edition with a loaded lineup of music concerts, circus acts, burlesque numbers, dance performances, athletic showcases, workshops, activities for kids, free camping, and so much more! From July 11 to 14, Quebec’s largest outdoor showcase of whimsical talent will take place in the pristine surroundings of Festival Founder/Director Ziv Przytyk’s organic family farm in the Eastern Townships.
For its 14th edition, the festival is pleased to announce an expanded program of eclectic proportions at the newly-constructed, artist-run Temple stage and additional activities for children of all ages at the inaugural KidzZone village, all the while raising the bar with even stronger green initiatives than ever!
HIGHLIGHTS
This year’s headlining musical acts include the lively traditional rhythms with a modern twist of Afrikana Soul Sister; the ‘70s-tinged alt-rock psychedelia delivered by the larger-than-life vocalist of the Maritime’s Les Hôtesses d’Hilaire; the Souljazz Orchestra’s explosive combination of soul, jazz and tropical styles; and satiny tones fused with infectious jazz by multiple Juno Award nominee Susie Arioli.
Additional must-see features include the wacky antics of legendary crazy-man and NYC street-performer-extraordinaire-gone-viral Matthew Silver; the first edition of Ziv’s Sunset Show, a late-night television format showcase of talent that ranges from the hilarious hijinks of Quebec's sexiest clown, Bibi Lolo BangBang, to a sizzling burlesque cooking segment by Swell Sisters La PetiteFleur and Queeny Ives; the trampoline poetry jam Slam Tremplin is set to hijack the wrestling ring with a courteous competition of spoken word shenanigans; the epic musical improv battle of the festivals, ShazamFest vs. Widewood edition; and surreal circus performances plus aerial workshops by Carmagnole’s fantastic femme Lili Bonin!
ShazamFest XIV’s programming is rounded out by a unique mix of musical acts and performance artists from the region and across the province, including Nestor Valdez, Desbois, Cayenne, The Aspies, Eleven Dust, Madelline, Excavation et Poésie, Scrap Matou, Satta Sound, Risa, Boboche, Spirit Punk, NiNA, The Mighty Leviticus, Tribal Roses, Steve Winchester, DJ Care, DJ Kala, and so many more! For the complete lineup, visit www.ShazamFest.com
NEW ADDITIONS
ShazamFest XIV also marks the expansion of the festival's programming, as well as its site, with the inauguration of a few new spaces: built and run by a community of local artists, The Temple stage will be unveiled this summer with its own programming in parallel to the traditional main and small stages; the KidzZone also sees the light of day, a massive pirate ship structure dedicated 100% to children of all ages, offering performances, activities and meals for kids, in addition to child care services and diaper/changing facilities.
Other features unique to the festival this year include the opening of Kristi Wray’s Cocktail Bar, which will add an additional off-the-path space for festival-goers to lounge in the woods with refreshing beverages away from the crowds. And the increasingly popular Canadian Redneck Beard & Mustache Contest adds the Mullet category to its quirky list of awards, alongside Best Fake Beard for children and adults of all genders!
GREEN TO THE CORE
ShazamFest’s pioneering eco-responsible commitment has been at the heart of the festival since it’s beginnings and – though last year’s edition produced only 12 bags of garbage with nearly 2,000 participants over 3 days – the festival aims to outdo itself this year!
Festival-goers are encouraged NOT to bring single-use plastics by opting instead for ShazamFest stainless-steel travel mugs available upon arrival. Eco-friendly staples, such as reusable dishware & cutlery, compostable cups, and unlimited free source water tapped at the source, continue to be the ONLY options available onsite, while various other green initiatives (discounts to those arriving on foot or by bicycle and creative incentives to join the annual post-festival garbage sorting party) also return. Not to mention that with ALL the stages and structures hand-built with recycled materials or reclaimed wood found on the site, this edition may prove to be the greenest one yet—far ahead of every other comparable festival in the province!
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
L’Académie de Lutte Estrienne’s ringside wrestling spectaculars and the Valoiz Boyz’ air-bending tricks on the professional skate ramp are back by popular demand! On-site camping remains free and other beloved ShazamFest staples return to fill out the festivities: the Skateboarding Competition; The Firing Squad’s ShazamJam; workshops by Clowns Without Borders (circus) and by Somnambulles (giant bubbles), to name a few; the do-it-yourself tie-dye hut; the riverside massage corner; outdoor morning yoga sessions; the artisan market; and local organic food vendors, among others.
SHAZAMFEST XIV
- July 11–14, 2019
- 2722 Way's Mills, Ayer's Cliff, QC J0B 1C0
- www.ShazamFest.com
- Daily, Weekend, or Family Passes available –
- Free entry for children 12 years & under
- Free admission all day Sunday
- Free roundtrip shuttle service from Montreal
—SHAZAMFEST
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.