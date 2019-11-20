Seven ways to find the best Canadian IT jobs

From Quebec and Southwestern Ontario – aka Silicon Valley North – to booming British Columbia, there’s little doubt that Canadian technology jobs are hot hot hot! But where do you start when you’re ready to begin your job search? Follow these simple guidelines to help ensure that you’re on the right track to finding the best IT jobs.
1. Build and maintain your personal brand online
This doesn’t mean just posting your resume online anymore. Today’s employers are using a variety of online tools when recruiting for IT jobs. In addition to using the right keywords in the resume that you are uploading to IT job search engines and job boards, you should do the same in your LinkedIn profile. You can also synchronize all of your social media profiles so hiring managers can find you more easily. Just be sure that all of the details on your social media accounts are professional and appropriate for potential employers’ eyes.
2. Develop a target list of companies that you’d like to work for
There is an abundance of information available online, well beyond company websites. Once you identify the companies in your market that interest you, do your homework – check out Glassdoor.ca and Yelp.ca reviews for additional insight and be sure to follow the companies’ Facebook and LinkedIn pages, as well as their Twitter feeds.
3. Review postings on the search engines and job boards that feature IT jobs
Canada has a number of job boards that either specialize in IT jobs — TechJobsCanada springs to mind — or feature IT job postings, such as CareerBuilder Canada. Keep your searches tight using keywords that match your interests and the location where you want to work. Narrowing your criteria will lead to more targeted and relevant job listings and less weeding through non-relevant job listings.
4. Focus on your social network
Maintaining an active network is critical at every stage of your career, whether you’re seeking a new IT job, looking to advance in your current role or developing your skills. Social media channels allow you to easily leverage existing contacts who can help you find new ones. Because you can see who members of your network are linked to, you can ask for introductions. These channels also give you access to groups with similar interests and career focuses.
5. Once you secure the interview, make sure you do everything you can to ace it
Employers expect candidates to come prepared to interviews. Thoroughly research the company in advance and be prepared to answer frequently asked interview questions. Follow-up is also key in securing an IT job. Send a personal thank-you note within 24 hours to thank the interviewer (and anyone else you met with) for taking the time to meet with you. This will help differentiate you from other candidates while providing an opportunity to reiterate your interest in the position.
6. Work with a tech recruiter
A specialized recruiter can introduce you to the right tech opportunity and help accelerate your job search. Recruitment firms have well-developed relationships with employers and are very familiar with workplace trends and the specialized skills that are currently in demand. Perhaps most importantly, specialized technology recruiters frequently know about jobs that have not yet been advertised.
7. Stay positive
We all know searching for a new job can be stressful. But if you feel negative or unenthusiastic, it could come across when you are meeting potential employers and have a negative impact on your prospects. Keep in mind that a positive attitude goes a long way during the job search. As an IT professional, you are working in one of Canada’s fastest growing around and that in itself is something to feel positive about.
—https://www.roberthalf.ca/en/blog/writing-a-resume/7-ways-to-find-the-best-canadian-it-jobs
—Robert Haft
—AB
