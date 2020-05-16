Sainte-Catherine St. pedestrian zone opens May 15

In collaboration with the Borough of Ville-Marie, Sainte-Catherine St. W. will be a pedestrian zone between De Bleury St. and Saint-Laurent Blvd. from May 15 to September 8, 2020. By providing enough room to maintain strict physical distancing, the space will allow residents of the Quartier des Spectacles to enjoy the warm weather safely.
Quartier des Spectacles regulars can also take advantage of the many restaurants on or near Sainte-Catherine St. and Saint-Laurent Blvd. that are open for take-out and delivery.
En Forme! — a refreshing architectural projection
For those who like to take an evening stroll in the Quartier, the Partnership presents an original architectural projection by Gabriel Poirier-Galarneau, of multimedia studio CHAMPAGNE CLUB SANDWICH and illustrator and animator Gabriel Masella. EN FORME! is a joyful and dynamic work that plays with shapes and colours to create a light-hearted world full of funny characters. Each animation is an amusing celebration of the joys of summer, whether culinary, aquatic or athletic.
The Partnership reminds everyone that all festivals, events and gatherings scheduled for the Quartier are cancelled until August 31, in compliance with social distancing measures implemented by the government of Quebec and the Direction régionale de santé publique. The Partnership urges all Montrealers to follow official guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and protection, so that we can all get back to enjoying the Quartier's vibrant energy as soon as possible.
Ee Forme!
- From May 7 to June 7, 2020
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from nightfall to 10 p.m.
- Façades outside of Saint-Laurent Metro Station, The Grande Bibliothèque and of the Pavillon Président-Kennedy of UQAM
— Quartier des Spectacles Partnership
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.