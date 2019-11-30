Saint Columba House launches its second annual hunger appeal

Saint Columba House is launching its second annual hunger appeal to raise $42,000 to serve 4,039 extra meals or 80 extra meals per week. To feed more people, more often, in this community, and it needs your help.
- “If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” — Mother Teresa
Did you know that one in six Canadian children under 18 go hungry?
Poverty and household food insecurity are strongly linked. 70% of households who rely on social assistance in Canada are food insecure. But also many who work suffer from food insecurity as well. Surprisingly, 60% of all food insecure households rely on wages and salaries as their main sources of income. With rising food costs, families that work low wage jobs cannot earn enough to put good food on the table. This is especially true of single parent families relying on one income to feed their families. In our community of Point Saint Charles, a lack of food is not a new issue and with rising food costs, a lack of healthy food, is becoming a familiar story that we hear daily.
Did you know that in Point Saint Charles?
- 28.6% of all residents live with low income after taxes compared to 21.3% for the island of Montreal.
- 50% of seniors who live in Point Saint Charles live with low income.
- 1 in 4 residents have not graduated from high school.
- 1 in 2 families in this community are single parent families usually headed by a female.
- In 2018, the number of people utilizing food banks and meal services grew to 10,390 in the southwest borough of Montreal representing 13.30% of the population (Moisson Food Report, 2018)
Your gift, this holiday season can make a lifesaving difference through two food programs at Maison Saint Columba House.Visit:
—Saint Columba House
—AB
