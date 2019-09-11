Roatan is an island in The Caribbean about 65 kilometres off the northern coast of Honduras. Surrounded by breathtaking seas and lush tropical climates, it’s one of the preeminent destinations for snorkelling and scuba diving (where you’ll see huge parrot fish, clouds of blue tangs and vivid queen angels), not to mention slews of other exciting water sports.
Here are a few of the must-see places in Roatan:
West End Village, with its plethora of bars, lounges and restaurants. There’s always something to do during Happy Hour, whether it’s catching a local live band or dancing the night away at a club. The culinary scene here is nothing short of vibrant, and neither is the nightlife of this locale. This is definitely the busiest area on the island.
West Bay Beach. The stretches of sand here seem infinite. Play in the surf and sand, sip on a tropical cocktail, or lie in a sun lounger to take in the rays all day long. Consider a deep-sea fishing excursion, try out some ocean kayaking, or book some time to swim with dolphins. And, as far as snorkelling and scuba diving go, Roatan boasts the second-largest barrier reef in the world – no wonder it’s known the world over for being an underwater mecca of beauty. There’s always something to do along this stretch of sand known as West Bay, which is the biggest beach along the Bay Islands of Honduras.
Daniel Johnson's Monkey and Sloth Hang Out. If you have a love for animals and wildlife, then you need to meet some of the furry friends that live here. Not only do they offer various tours, but they are constantly making conservation efforts to ensure the wildlife of Roatan is protected and well cared for. Spend time interacting with various species of monkeys and sloth while taking in the island sights.
Hiking. The views are nothing short of breathtaking, and neither is the biodiversity found here. Visitors are encouraged to explore the region’s botanical gardens and nature trails, or visit one of many bird sanctuaries.
Take some time out of your stay to explore Roatan’s rich history and culture. For example, you can visit the Garifuna villages, where there are museums, interpretive centres, and local artisan works and demonstrations to really offer a true taste of this island.
For more information on Roatan, visit tourismroatan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.