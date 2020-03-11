While many of us have seen images of those massive concentrations of plastic debris floating over large swaths of the Earth’s oceans, most of us don’t see the countless pieces travelling the globe, unattached to any visible flotillas. According to oceanconservancy.org, some eight million metric tons of plastic enter the oceans every year, adding to the more than 150 million metric tons that are estimated to be currently out there. Unlike some other kinds of waste, plastic doesn’t decompose and can stick around indefinitely, wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.
Environmental activists can only sound the alarm, but the grunt work of slowing the ecological damage we are doing to the planet is left to the rest of us. Jacques Gaspo, co-founder of La Belle & La Bœuf burger bars decided months ago that his 10-year-old chain of restaurants would do its small part to stem the flow. In line with its Plastic Free and Friends of The Planet campaign, the chain’s 14 restaurants removed single-use plastic bottles, straws, utensils, bags, Styrofoam and the like, replacing them with reusable or compostable items.
Gaspo says he’s always been environmentally conscious and would have done something like this many years ago if he could, but the stars had to be aligned. These days, more people are aware of the damage they are doing to the environment and are willing to do something about it. As a result, more corporate citizens, including restaurant suppliers, are responding to a new demand.
“Several years ago, if you wanted to remove single-use-plastic from your restaurants, you couldn’t get a supplier to provide an alternative,” said Gaspo during a recent interview. “Even though right now it’s still very expensive, at least we get the supplies.”
Since compostable products are presently two to three times more expensive, the decision to move in that direction was not, on the surface, economically advantageous, but is paying off in other ways.
“Yes it’s more expensive,” said Gaspo. “We sell franchises, and for the owners it’s a financial challenge, but what I learned was that these entrepreneurs really have a human side. They are really into it. They love this venture and see that the clients really appreciate it.”
As a result of these changes, the chain plans to eliminate the use of more than 52,000 single-use plastic products in one year, reducing its annual waste production by 3,655 kilograms, or 8,060 pounds. And they are only part of a growing list of restaurants — like Pacini, La Cage, and St-Hubert — trying to do their small part.
“So imagine now if we were talking about the entire planet. Imagine if big companies everywhere around the world are working actively in that direction and if one brand that is not that big — only about 14 stores — can save four tons of plastic, imagine how many thousands of tons we can stop using only in this business,” said Gaspo. “It’s amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.