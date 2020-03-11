Mayer Vafi is on a mission to help alter consumerism by inspiring better business practices and using recycled material to create high-end, practical outerwear. Norden, a clothing brand co-founded by Vafi’s company, Better Narrative, manufactures jackets for all weather using plastic bottles.
“We can’t continue to use the finite resources we have,” said Vafi. “We really need to figure out how to use what we already have plenty of, which is plastic or waste.”
With the help of several companies, Vafi intercepts plastic bottles before they reach a landfill or the ocean. Using a four-step process, the bottles are turned into fashionable jackets using a material called recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). They start by shredding the plastic, sanitizing it, extracting the oil and then using what’s left to create a recycled polyester yarn. The goal is to inspire other brands to use this recycling method.
“We didn’t take this technology and keep it to ourselves, we share it with everyone,” Vafi said. “We show everyone how to do it and where to get it done because we want everyone to participate.”
Manufacturing the jackets uses less water, energy and emits less greenhouse gasses, he says. The company also provides incentives to new and existing clients. If a customer wants to purchase a new jacket, they can use the end-of-life program. The program encourages them to keep the jacket for a minimum of two years, before ditching it for a new model. They can exchange their older Norden jacket for 30 per cent off on their next purchase.
“We didn’t prevent millions of bottles from going into a landfill so that the finished product ends up in a landfill when the customer doesn’t want it,” said Vafi.
Another option customers can use is the buy back program. In collaboration with Montreal’s Welcome Hall Mission, Norden accepts jacket donations from brands like Canada Goose, North Face, and Mackage.
The donations are given to people in need of outerwear. And as an added bonus, Norden gives customers who donate a $100 credit on any jacket. “There are people out there that have a Canada Goose jacket or another brand using down and fur but they’ve progressed, they’ve evolved, they no longer want to support animal abuse,” he said.
Vafi didn’t start off as an environmental fashion activist. He has been in the industry for 15 years, working for brands like Ugg and Pajar as a creative and business director. But it was a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark in 2015 that shifted his mindset. He attended an art exhibit where he saw an installation centered on single-use plastic to raise awareness about its impact on the environment.
The experience left an impression and led to the creation of Better Narrative — and Norden. He left a comfortable, lucrative and well-respected job to pursue his new passion: doing what he can to help protect the earth’s oceans and forests.
“We can’t continue to behave in this way,” said Vafi. “We can’t continue to cut costs to increase profit. We can’t continue to exploit our planet and animals.”
He doesn’t blame companies for capitalizing on fast-fashion, which feeds on the consumers’ need to constantly update their clothing. It’s a business, he says, and people will always look for ways to get ahead. But Vafi hopes that with Norden he can help foster a new narrative around fashion and manufacturing. And the quality is comparable to top industry brands, they just don’t cost as much and last a lifetime.
“If you invest in quality, you’ll notice that things tend to last longer,” he said. “It doesn’t mean if it’s expensive it means quality. It’s important to train people to shop differently.”
