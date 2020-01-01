As the third largest island in the Caribbean, Jamaica attracts visitors from all over the world who flock to the destination to relax on scenic white-sand beaches, explore lush tropical rainforests and soak up the island’s unique culture and laid-back vibe.
With gorgeous scenery, charming people, delicious cuisine and an adventurous spirit, Jamaica is the perfect place to escape the cold this winter season. Read on to learn more about what makes this island paradise a must-see destination for 2020.
Breathtaking scenery
Jamaica’s awe-inspiring landscape provides a picturesque backdrop for the perfect island getaway. From serene white-sand beaches surrounded by dramatic cliffs to lush rainforests that reveal crystal blue lagoons, the country’s enchanting countryside is a scenic playground that offers something for travellers of all sorts. Take in the island’s natural beauty while soaking up the sun on Negril’s postcard-perfect Seven Mile Beach, hiking through the dense jungle trails of Dunn’s River Falls and admiring colourful wildlife in the majestic Blue Mountains.
Delicious island flavours
No other Caribbean island offers a culinary culture quite like Jamaica. From gourmet fine-dining restaurants to cozy hole-in-the-wall cafes, there are plenty of opportunities to tantalize your taste buds. Foodies can get a taste of local specialties at charming roadside serving tropical fruit and fresh coconuts, sizzling pepper shrimp, curried goat, cod fish fritters and leafy callaloo. Across the island, visitors can attend food festivals throughout the year or sign up for hands-on cooking classes taught by local chefs.
Rest, relax and unwind
Escape to Jamaica to unplug, unwind and nurture the mind, body and soul. With invigorating yoga classes, mindful meditation retreats and all-silent stays, the island offers a variety of restorative resorts, spas and activities designed to improve your physical and mental well-being. Ignite your wellness journey with outdoor workouts on the beach, keep a steady pace while running the Reggae Marathon, soak in the healing mineral waters at Milk River Bath, and experience homeopathic therapies and ancient wellness rituals unique to the island.
Incredible people
Jamaica is a land of extraordinary people; from music and sports to culture and cuisine, the feats of the Jamaican people have made an impact around the world. Visitors can learn about music legend Bob Marley at the reggae icon’s former home in Kingston, discover artwork from historic and contemporary local artists at the Jamaica National Gallery, and experience the unique Rastafari culture and way of life at the authentic Rastafari Indigenous Village outside of Montego Bay.
Thrilling adventures
Jamaica is a must-see destination for adventure lovers. The island’s diverse landscape offers thrill-seekers plenty of options to get your adrenaline pumping. Glide high above the tree tops on a zipline over YS Falls, race down Mystic Mountain on a high-speed bobsled, kayak on the choppy Rio Bueno rapids, sway on a rope swing into sparkling waters at the Blue Hole in Ocho Rios, or surf on the rushing waves at Macca Beach in Kingston.
Feel the rhythm
Jamaica’s global influence on today’s music is more culturally relevant than ever before, and the Caribbean island is home to a variety of music-related events and festivals that pay homage to this rich musical history. Visitors can experience the rhythm of Jamaican swagger all year round at intimate reggae performances and nightly dancehall parties at many hotels and resorts on the island, as well as large-scale mainstream festivals like Reggae Sumfest, Rebel Salute, Carnival in Jamaica and Dream Weekend.
Start planning your 2020 winter escape to Jamaica
