Prague is a capital city like no other. Situated in the Czech Republic and nestled along the Vltava River, this destination, affectionately nicknamed “the city of spires,” is renowned for its history, unique architecture, Old Town Square, and a medieval Astronomical Clock that offers an animated hourly show.
There are a few must-sees here: the Gothic churches, the Charles Bridge (a pedestrian bridge lined with statues of Catholic saints), Old Town Square, Prague Castle, New Town (Nové Město) with busy and historic Wenceslas Square, and Břevnov Monastery, which was founded in 993AD. There is also an impressive range of museums to see in Prague: National Museum at the head of Wenceslas Square. It is the largest museum in Czechia, covering disciplines from the natural sciences to specialized areas of the social sciences, Museum of Decorative Arts in Prague, the museum of the Heydrich assassination in the crypt of the Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Stiassny's Jubilee Synagogue (the largest in Prague), the Mucha Museum (showcasing the Art Nouveau works of Alphonse Mucha), and so many more.
If you have children, Prague is a great family-friendly city – there are several museums, galleries, and other venues whose exhibits and programmes cater to young visitors.
Admiring all the sites of Prague can be tiring – it’s a good thing the city’s budding foodie scene has been garnering international attention lately. While they have always been famous for two things: architecture and beer, Prague is making major waves on the culinary front. Some of their more traditional local dishes include potato soup, traditional roast pork with dumplings and sauerkraut, fruit dumplings, and apple strudel. However, you can discover a myriad of restaurants and cafes with carefully curated menus that boast delicious international flavours. It is highly suggested that you make a reservation for some of the more high-end eateries, as they fill up quickly. And always finish your meal with a classic Prague pastry.
Getting to Prague is relatively straightforward: you can fly, take a train or drive to the city. If you decide to book a flight to get to and from there, the Václav Havel Airport Prague is where you’ll want to go, and it is located in the northwest outskirts of Prague, some 20 kilometres from the city centre.
Prague is a walking city so you’ll want to bring comfortable shoes – what you can’t get to on foot, you can reach by public transportation (they have a fantastic subway system, and Infocentre staff can provide information in Czech, English, German and Russian).
There are lots of places to stay in Prague, from luxurious hotels to hostels and pensions (which are boarding-type houses). Or, if you’re a familiar Airbnb-type renter, Prague recently launched sdileneubytovani.praha.eu with local renting opportunities (the website is available in Czech, English, French and German).
If you are planning a trip to Prague, then be sure to visit their tourism website at www.prague.eu.
