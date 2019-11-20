POPUP2SHOP holiday shopping event coming to Centre de congrès Palace in Laval Nov. 24

Centre de congrès Palace in Laval is opening its doors to POPUP2SHOP, an ultimate holiday shopping experience for families and friends on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. POPUP2SHOP brings together fashion and food vendors from around the city to showcase and sell their top trends and the best buys of the season.
The event will take the form of a mobile shopping mall featuring local boutiques and brands. From foodies to fashionistas, every shopper will find items that they can cross off their shopping list. Once you are done shopping, a gift wrapping station will be waiting to wrap all your newly bought presents for you. It is truly, a one stop shop.
“We are ecstatic about launching POPUP2SHOP in Laval at the end of this month,” stated a representative from POPUP2inc. “Our objective is to provide a well-rounded (and fun!) experience for our guests, making it the easiest and most enjoyable shopping trip to date.”
Entrance to the event is free, however, it is highly recommended that you register to the event to ensure smooth Holiday shopping as space is limited. Register on the event’s Evenbrite page and visit the Facebook event page for more information.
The event will take place on Sunday, November 24 at Centre de Congrès Palace, 1717 Le Corbusier Boulevard, Laval.
—POPUP2 Inc
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.