Plastic: A growing threat to climate change

Plastic pollution — particularly in oceans and freshwater — is emerging as a significant public concern whose presence is not expected to diminish but instead double over the next 20 years (Royer, Ferrón, Wilson & Karl, 2018). In the past, this concern largely stemmed from plastics impact on our health and wildlife. However, a recent study published in PLOS ONE indicates that its impact goes even deeper. By measuring the effects of the plastic lifecycle, researchers have concluded that in contributing to greenhouse gas pollution during decomposition, plastic is also a threat to climate change (Royer et al., 2018).
To determine the effects of the plastic lifecycle on gas production, common plastics were placed into vials filled with seawater and exposed to sunlight. Once exposed, the study discovered that measurable quantities of methane and ethylene were released (Royer et al., 2018). Of the common plastics studied, polyethylene, the most discarded plastic in the ocean and the most produced plastic in the world, was found to be the greatest emitter of these gases (Royer et al., 2018). Although in the dark the amount of gas produced by plastic proved to be insignificant, if previously exposed to light, plastic incubated in the dark still produced hydrocarbon gases (Royer et al., 2018). These results demonstrate that once exposed, production of harmful gases continues even after exposure stops (Royer et al., 2018).
Their findings further indicate that emission may continue throughout the plastic’s entire lifetime and in many instances, may even accelerate. One explanation for this acceleration was attributed to the formation of fractures in the plastics, which over time increases the surface area available for degradation. The study also suggested that the shape of the plastic contributes to the degree of carbon emission – as fragments degrade and become smaller in the ocean, their surface-to-volume ratio increases resulting in greater gas emission into the environment (Royer et al., 2018).
These findings are significant as they reveal for the first time ever that plastics are not only littering our environment – they are actively releasing greenhouse gas emissions into it, thus directly contributing to climate change (Royer et al., 2018).
The effect of plastic on the future of our environment is a more significant concern than originally imagined. Leading researcher of the study Sarah-Jeanne Royer explains that the link between plastic and greenhouse gases means a link between plastic and rising sea levels, global temperatures and sporadic weather conditions. The expected rise in plastic production therefore warrants an expected rise in environmental degradation.
As growing research on plastic emerges, our reality becomes clear: we have a serious plastic problem that we must address. The affordability and functionality of plastic may be appealing but the growing cost this material has on our planet demonstrates an urgent need to seek alternative options. A comprehensive study conducted by the Center for International Environmental Law suggests several ways this can be done which include ending the production and use of single-use plastic, promoting zero-waste communities and enforcing targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from all sectors (“Executive Summary”, 2019).
With the Federal Government's recent announcement that it would ban certain single-use plastics by 2021, Canada has begun taking the right steps to combat plastic pollution. Nevertheless, proposing solutions is only effective if those solutions are enforced. With plastic producing more than 850 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2019, action from all industries and individuals is crucial (“Executive Summary”, 2019). Science, research and the development of technical solutions are critically important but they are not enough.
Moreover, politicians and decision makers require the will to adopt feasible solutions and potential voters are necessary to provide that "nudge". Accordingly, individuals like you are an asset to ensuring significant change can occur.
Here are some ways you can help:
- 1. Reduce your plastic waste. Join the growing zero-waste movement by checking out one of these package-free grocery stores: Nu Grocery - Ottawa , Unboxed - Toronto , Vracet Bocau - Montreal
- 2. Contact your MP and urge them to take action on reducing Canada’s use of plastic.
- 3. Canada’s federal election is just around the corner. Learn more about where each party stands on the environment.
- 4. Voice your concerns to corporations you believe should reduce their packaging and footprint.
—By Sheridyn Isaac
—AB
